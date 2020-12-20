Open Menu

It’s Christmas every day at this New Jersey home

Home asking $2.19M is filled with hundreds of wreaths, Santas and more

Dec.December 20, 2020 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
The 5,400-square-foot McMansion in Colts Neck, New Jersey (Photos via Robert DeFalco Realty)

Ho, ho, ho … ly crap, that’s a lot of Christmas decorations.

A 5,400-square-foot McMansion that’s currently listed for $2.19 million in Colts Neck, New Jersey, is rather unremarkable from the outside. Venture indoors, though, and you’ll be confronted with more oversized nutcrackers, fake garlands and nativity scenes than you’d find at an actual Christmas Tree Shops.

The sellers, brother and sister Chris and Janet Munger, built the home in the late 1990s, and have spent the past decade and change filling it with an extensive array of holiday decorations. A small sampling of the siblings’ collection, according to the Wall Street Journal: 71 wreaths, 38 Santas, 30 trees, 20 nutcrackers and 14 Nativity scenes. (And a partridge in a pear tree, probably.)

“We always wanted to make it very special for everyone we knew,” Janet Munger told the publication.

In addition to the Christmas decorations, the home has four bedrooms (two of which are huge master suites), four-and-a-half bathrooms, a finished basement with a spa and a backyard area with a 65-foot pool and several grills.

And yes, the Mungers plan to take some of their collection with them when they vacate the home. “We already gave 70 huge boxes to the Purple Heart filled with different Christmas trees and stuff, but it hasn’t made a dent,” Chris Munger told the Journal.

The house is listed with Janice Rizzo of Robert DeFalco Realty.

[WSJ] — Amy Plitt

