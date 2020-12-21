Open Menu

Ashford: Insolvency imminent without new financing

Hotel REIT warns of bankruptcy as pandemic nears one-year mark

National /
Dec.December 21, 2020 04:46 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Ashford Hospitality Trust CEO Douglas Kessler with the W Hotel in Atlanta. (LinkedIn, Marriott)

Ashford Hospitality Trust CEO Douglas Kessler with the W Hotel in Atlanta. (LinkedIn, Marriott)

 

Ashford Hospitality Trust is running on fumes, the real estate investment trust disclosed Monday.

The Dallas-based owner of upscale lodging assets, one of the nation’s largest REITs specializing in hotels, said it might be forced to seek bankruptcy protection early next year unless it gets new financing.

Ashford is seeking approximately $200 million initially and is prepared to hand over 20 percent of company equity to secure the debt, according to paperwork it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said it was “engaged in a process regarding a potential financing” but did not specify what entity might issue it.

Shares of its stock fell just over 6 percent today. Ashford listed $3.8 billion in assets at the end of September, down nearly $1 billion from last year.

The company also said Monday it would issue approximately $40 million worth of new shares, pending approval from its shareholders. Ashford warned that failure to approve the stock issuance could throw the company into bankruptcy or liquidation, resulting in “zero recovery for common shareholders.

Earlier this month Ashford said it had entered a purchase agreement with Lincoln Park Capital for up to $40 million in equity.

In September Ashford sold its 310-key hotel at 60 West 37th Street in Manhattan to Magna Hospitality Group for $115 million, a 41 percent discount on the $195 million it paid for the Embassy Suites site 18 months prior, according to property records.

Ashford has burned through nearly $230 million in cash during the past 12 months as the pandemic devastated the hospitality industry, whose leaders have praised the new $900 billion stimulus package agreed to by House and Senate leaders Sunday.

“In these most challenging times for hotels in our nation’s history, we appreciate the bipartisanship displayed by congressional leadership and members across the country,” said Cecil Staton, president of the hotel owners association AAHOA.

Approximately $284 billion of the stimulus bill is expected to be for forgivable PPP loans.

Ashford returned $38 million in PPP loans earlier this year after public pressure mounted against it and two other lodging companies connected to Texas hotelier Monty Bennett, following revelations that some small businesses had been shut out of the loan program.

Now in a more dire financial position, the company may be more inclined to accept federal aid, especially if it cannot secure financing in private debt markets. An Ashford representative said the company had no comment.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelsReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    One New York Plaza and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston (Google Maps)

    Brookfield lands $835M refi for One New York Plaza

    Brookfield lands $835M refi for One New York Plaza
    WPP global CEO Mark Read (iStock; WPP)

    Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf

    Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf
    601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

    601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

    601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy
    CFOs worldwide are sounding the alarm about excess office space. (iStock)

    Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space

    Global CFOs have a message for real estate investors: We’re cutting space
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty, iStock)

    New York’s rent relief program reopens

    New York’s rent relief program reopens
    REBNY's James Whelan (Photos via iStock; Whelan by Anuja Shakya)

    NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue

    NYC lost $1.2B in real estate tax revenue
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.