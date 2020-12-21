Open Menu

Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week

18 contracts signed for $2M or more

New York
Dec.December 21, 2020 04:00 PM
By Amy Plitt
195 Amity Street and 561 Pacific Street in Brooklyn (Photos via Google Maps; 561 Pacific)

The story of Brooklyn’s luxury market last week: same as it ever was, same as it ever was.

This week, 18 homes asking $2 million or more went into contract, with a combined value of $47.28 million, according to Compass’s weekly look at the borough’s luxury market. That’s a slight decrease from last week, when 19 homes went into contract with a combined value of $50 million.

And like last week — and many of the prior weeks — townhouses dominated: 10 contracts signed were for those spacious properties, while the remaining eight were condos. No co-op contracts were signed.

Townhouses remain the better deal for buyers in the borough: According to the Compass report, the average price per square foot for single- or multi-family homes was $860, with the average square footage clocking in at 3,455. Condos, meanwhile, have an average price per square foot of $1,461 and an average size of 1,699 square feet.

The priciest deal of the week was for a townhouse at 195 Amity Street in Cobble Hill, which was last asking $3.75 million. The four-bedroom townhouse, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, has some of its original details — including pine floors and marble fireplace mantels — as well as modern upgrades like central air and a “suburban-sized” laundry room, per the listing.

The priciest condo on the list was at 561 Pacific Street, a ground-up development in Boerum Hill by Adam America Real Estate. The three-bedroom apartment was last listed at $2.8 million, and has a large terrace. The building itself has 62 apartments. It replaced the historic Church of the Redeemer on the corner of Pacific Street and Fourth Avenue, which the developer tore down in 2015.




    Tags
    brooklyncompassluxury marketResidential Real Estatetownhouse market

