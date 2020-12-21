Open Menu

Organic supermarket coming to Boerum Hill

High-end Downtown Organic Market leases 6,150 square feet in Adam America project

New York /
Dec.December 21, 2020 03:20 PM
By Sasha Jones
561 Pacific Street and Adam America's Omri Sachs (Photos via 561 Pacific; Adam America)

Downtown Organic Market has signed a lease at 561 Pacific in Boerum Hill.

The high-end grocer will occupy 6,150 square feet along Fourth Avenue, at the base of Adam America Real Estate’s 62-unit condominium project. The store is expected to open in May.

Nate Mallon of EXR NY represented Adam America in the transaction, which was first reported by Commercial Observer.

Read more

“It’s rewarding to bring in a retailer that will fill a real need and deliver top-of-the-line organic foods,” Omri Sachs, co-founder of Adam America, said in a press release.

The site was previously home to the Church of the Redeemer. The deteriorating church structure was razed in 2015, two years before Adam America acquired the property, which is also known at 24 Fourth Avenue, for $36 million.

The developer is asking nearly $2.3 million for three-bedroom units above the supermarket space, and $675,000 for studio apartments.




    Tags
    Adam America Real Estate Groupboerum hillRetail

