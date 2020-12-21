Downtown Organic Market has signed a lease at 561 Pacific in Boerum Hill.

The high-end grocer will occupy 6,150 square feet along Fourth Avenue, at the base of Adam America Real Estate’s 62-unit condominium project. The store is expected to open in May.

Nate Mallon of EXR NY represented Adam America in the transaction, which was first reported by Commercial Observer.

“It’s rewarding to bring in a retailer that will fill a real need and deliver top-of-the-line organic foods,” Omri Sachs, co-founder of Adam America, said in a press release.

The site was previously home to the Church of the Redeemer. The deteriorating church structure was razed in 2015, two years before Adam America acquired the property, which is also known at 24 Fourth Avenue, for $36 million.

The developer is asking nearly $2.3 million for three-bedroom units above the supermarket space, and $675,000 for studio apartments.