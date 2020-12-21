Open Menu

Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers

Shopping center’s value fell to $425M from $881M

Tri-State /
Dec.December 21, 2020 01:22 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Kevin Sun
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Palisades Center Mall was worth $881 million in 2016. Now, a new appraisal says the mall is worth less than half that. (Google Maps)

The Palisades Center Mall was worth $881 million in 2016. Now, a new appraisal says the mall is worth less than half that. (Google Maps)

One of the nation’s largest malls has had its value chopped in half.

Appraisers pegged the Palisades Center Mall’s value at $425 million, according to data firm Trepp. That’s less than half of the $881 million that the mall was valued at in 2016, when owner Pyramid Companies received a $388.5 million mortgage on the 1.8 million-square-foot property.

Pyramid did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

Like retail centers across the country, the pandemic wreaked havoc on the Palisades Center. In April, after New York state mandated the closure of shopping centers, Pyramid requested relief and the loan behind the West Nyack mall was transferred to the special servicer.  (Malls in New York state were able to reopen in July if they met certain requirements, namely installing enhanced air-filtration systems.)

Read more

Pyramid originally sought relief through 2022, but in June it reached a standstill agreement with servicer Wells Fargo, which provided the borrower with a moratorium on debt service payments until Sept. 9. The deal also came with a six-month deferral and an extension of the loan. Instead of maturing April 2021, the loan is now set to expire to either October 2021 or whenever the borrower pays off the last of the 12 monthly installments, whichever comes first.

The debt behind the Palisades Center carried a loan-to-value ratio of 48 percent when it was originated four years ago. The mall was fully leased at the time, but has since seen its occupancy rate drop to 83 percent, with large-footprint tenants JCPenney, Lord & Taylor and Bed, Bath & Beyond closing their locations.

Other malls have similarly seen their values plummet. The 5.6 million-square-foot Mall of America was reappraised in August, resulting in the value dropping to $1.94 billion, down from $2.31 billion, according to Bloomberg.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    mallsRetailTri-statetristate-weekly

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Ken Griffin and 650 Meadow Lane (left) and 15 West Dune Lane (Photos via Google Maps; Compass; Citadel)

    The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020

    The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020
    North Babylon homes listed for sale (Douglas Elliman)

    Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in

    Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in
    Joseph J. Sitt from Thor Equities (Thor Equities)

    Qatari royalty snags Flatiron retail building from Thor Equities

    Qatari royalty snags Flatiron retail building from Thor Equities
    More businesses have opened than shut on Park Slope’s Fifth Avenue. Inset: Mark Caserta, head of the corridor’s business improvement district (Photos via Google Maps; LinkedIn)

    Why these retailers opened in midst of pandemic

    Why these retailers opened in midst of pandemic
    Peter Nygård (Getty)

    Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment

    Retail magnate Peter Nygard hit with sex-trafficking indictment
    (iStock)

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing

    “A culling of the weaker assets”: Where hedge funds are investing
    The Mark's outdoor tent covering Zadig et Voltaire's storefront at East 77th St

    Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit

    Restaurant, luxury retailer duke it out for sidewalk space: lawsuit
    21 Club at 21 West 52nd Street (Photo via Wikipedia Commons; Getty)

    Say goodbye to the 21 Club

    Say goodbye to the 21 Club
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.