It’s no secret that Hamptons buyers went ham this year.

Wealthy New Yorkers fled the city in droves, flooding into surrounding suburbs and vacation destinations and setting those housing markets on fire. Sprawling oceanfront homes in the Hamptons were an immediate target of the influx of deep-pocketed buyers willing to pay sky-high prices for an isolated oasis.

The most 10 expensive deals this year came to a total of $450.55 million, up 48 percent from the $303.5 million for the top 10 in 2019. The Real Deal’s analysis of deals in the Hamptons through Dec. 15 relied on data from Redfin and OneKey and confirmation from Saunders & Associates and Compass.

To illustrate the difference a pandemic makes: The top home sale last year was $39 million by natural gas billionaire Michael S. Smith in an off-market deal. In 2020, the priciest was a stunning $84.4 million sale to real estate-hungry billionaire Ken Griffin, who last year bought the most expensive home in the U.S. for $238 million in Manhattan’s 220 Central Park South.

Here is more on that sale and the rest of the Hamptons’ 10 priciest of the past year:

1. 650 Meadow Lane | $84.4 million

Billionaire Ken Griffin went into contract to buy Calvin Klein’s Southampton compound in February just as the pandemic was beginning. The 7-acre property includes a modern-style home that Klein built from the ground up and was said to be “all about the views.”

2. 15 West Dune Lane | $67 million

The 3.4-acre East Hampton estate includes two mansions boasting a combined 14,000 square feet and 14 bedrooms. When the unknown buyer went into contract in September the price tag was $70 million. The compound includes a waterfront pool and frontage along Wiborg Beach.

3. 26 & 32 Windmill Lane | $45 million

The former beachfront getaway of the late Union Pacific chairman James H. Evans sold in April. The property spans 6.7 acres and comprises two lots. The main house is 5,500 square feet, though the undisclosed buyer may view it as a teardown as zoning now would allow a home up to 12,500 square feet, according to the Wall Street Journal.

4. 1050 Meadow Lane | $40.9 million

The 3.4-acre estate in Southampton Village sold at the end of January, according to 27 East. The property features 535 feet of ocean frontage, a heated outdoor pool, a chef’s kitchen and an elevator that goes to all three floors of the 9,000-square-foot home. Built in 2003, the not-so-humble abode has six bedrooms and a private dock.

5. 1400 Meadow Lane | $39.5 million

The nine-bedroom home in Southampton sits on a roughly three-acre lot. The oceanfront house sprawls over 11,000 square feet and was built in 2018. The home has a 2,870-square-foot marble terrace, a tennis court and infinity pool overlooking the ocean, according to the listing.

6. 1116 Meadow Lane | $36 million

Just down the road, the eight-bedroom residence on this nearly three-acre estate spans 12,800 square feet. The two-level home was built in 2012 with an open floor plan, according to its listing. The estate has an oceanside pool and a multitude of terraces and decks.

7. 27 Drew Lane | $35.75 million

Designed by architecture firm COOKFOX, the 13,600-square-foot mansion on the East End of Long Island sits near a smaller residence for a caretaker, a yoga pavilion and lap pool. The home was built in 2007, according to the architect.

8. 317 Murray Place | $35 million

The Southampton mansion styled like a French chateau, complete with imported stone, is part of the Murray Compound with 200 feet of beach frontage and a 2.8-acre lot. The 9,200-square-foot home has an elevator and wine cellar. The property includes a heated pool and room for the new owner to build a tennis court, according to the listing. It was initially marketed in conjunction with a second home that had made up late financier John F. Sullivan’s six-acre compound. The second home, previously listed for $35 million, was not on the market at the time of the sale, according to the Wall Street Journal.

9. 55 Coopers Neck Lane | $34 million

The 11-bedroom mansion was built this year on a 4.5-acre estate. The Southampton Village home spans 12,400 square feet and includes a gym, home theater, pool and tennis courts, according to its listing.

10. 91 Fowler Street | $33 million

The 13,000-square-foot mansion includes eight bedrooms, four fireplaces, double-height living areas and a roof deck overlooking the ocean. The newly-built home faces Phillips Ponds. The 3.2-acre property has a heated infinity pool, spa building and tennis court. It was last asking $42.9 million before going into contract, according to 27 East.