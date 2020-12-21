As it prepares for what would be one of the most anticipated IPOs of a residential firm in years, Compass has overhauled its C-suite and reorganized key departments.

The firm has 18,000 agents (who are independent contractors) on its roster as well as over 2,000 employees nationwide. Since the departure of COO Maelle Gavet last year, seven C-level execs report to co-founder and CEO Robert Reffkin. Here’s who else calls the shots.

Ori Allon

Co-founder and chairman of the board. Allon is the founder with the technical chops and Silicon Valley connects. He previously sold a startup, Orion, to Google and another one, Julpan, to Twitter. He worked as director of engineering in Twitter’s NYC office after the acquisition.

Fun fact: Allon owned an Israeli basketball team, Hapoel Jerusalem B.C., which he bought in 2013, a year after founding Compass.

Robert Reffkin

Co-founder and CEO. After stints at McKinsey and Lazard, he was a White House fellow and later chief of staff to Goldman Sachs COO Gary Cohn.

Fun fact: Reffkin started a DJ business as a teenager. His performing name? DJ Zahav, Hebrew for golden. His mom is an agent at Compass.

= Reports directly to Reffkin

Tech

Joseph Sirosh, CTO. Joined in 2018 to oversee the engineering team. He came from Microsoft, where he was CTO of AI and, before that, led machine-learning initiatives at Amazon.

Ugo Di Girolamo , director of engineering and co-founder. Was at GE, Google, Julpan (with Ori Allon) and Twitter before launching Compass with Allon and Reffkin in 2012.

, director of engineering and co-founder. Was at GE, Google, Julpan (with Ori Allon) and Twitter before launching Compass with Allon and Reffkin in 2012. Mark Humphrey , vice president of engineering. Joined in 2016 from FactSet.

, vice president of engineering. Joined in 2016 from FactSet. Rahul Singh , vice president of engineering. Joined in February 2019 from software company Puppet. Also ex-Amazon.

, vice president of engineering. Joined in February 2019 from software company Puppet. Also ex-Amazon. Andrew Sheh, vice president of engineering.

Product

Greg Hart, chief product officer. Joined in April 2020 after 23 years at Amazon, most recently heading Prime Video.

Matt Spangler , chief marketing solutions. A brand strategist who came from Tribeca Enterprises, which produces the Tribeca Film Festival.

, chief marketing solutions. A brand strategist who came from Tribeca Enterprises, which produces the Tribeca Film Festival. Greg Petroff , SVP of product design and UX research. Joined in November from software company ServiceNow. Spent five years at GE as chief experience officer.

, SVP of product design and UX research. Joined in November from software company ServiceNow. Spent five years at GE as chief experience officer. Roman Valiouline , director of product management. Joined Compass in 2015.

, director of product management. Joined Compass in 2015. Ashrit Kamireddi , senior director of product. Joined in 2018. Previously co-founded VeryApt, an apartment review startup. Was one of four execs from that firm hired by Compass.

, senior director of product. Joined in 2018. Previously co-founded VeryApt, an apartment review startup. Was one of four execs from that firm hired by Compass. Manish Dalmia, senior director of product. Joined in July 2020 after 12 years at Amazon.

Finance

Kristen Ankerbrandt, CFO. Joined in 2018 after 12 years with the Carlyle Group and, before that, Goldman Sachs.

Scott Wahlers , chief accounting officer. Joined in 2018 after working as controller and treasurer at WebMD.

, chief accounting officer. Joined in 2018 after working as controller and treasurer at WebMD. Scott Grossman , vice president of corporate financial planning. Joined in October 2020 after holding a similar role at Spotify. Formerly HBO and CBS Radio.

, vice president of corporate financial planning. Joined in October 2020 after holding a similar role at Spotify. Formerly HBO and CBS Radio. Gary Kurotori , CFO West Region. Previously CFO of Pacific Union, which was acquired by Compass in 2018.

, CFO West Region. Previously CFO of Pacific Union, which was acquired by Compass in 2018. Urvin Pandya, CFO East Region. Joined Compass in 2019 after 16 years at Realogy. Realogy later accused him of sharing private documents and sued to enforce his noncompete; it dropped the suit this year.

Business Ops

Rob Lehman, chief business officer. Former McKinsey associate who joined Compass five months after launch. Oversees regional operations and growth.

*Each regional president oversees regional marketing and agents.

Kamini Lane , West. Joined in 2019. Previously, chief marketing officer at resale marketplace Tradesy. Oversees San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Seattle markets. Mark McLaughlin , president of Compass California. Sold SF-based Pacific Union to Compass in 2018.

, West. Joined in 2019. Previously, chief marketing officer at resale marketplace Tradesy. Oversees San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Hawaii and Seattle markets. Danielle Wilkie , Central. Joined in 2018 from Craftsy, a video-on-demand site acquired by NBC in 2017. Oversees markets in Colorado, Texas and Chicago. Rachael Rohn , president of Compass Chicagoland. Joined in 2018 from Outcome Health.

, Central. Joined in 2018 from Craftsy, a video-on-demand site acquired by NBC in 2017. Oversees markets in Colorado, Texas and Chicago. Neda Navab , East. Joined in 2018 from Sidewalk Labs. She was chief of staff to Robert Reffkin and now oversees Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and Florida. Rory Golod , president of Compass NY. Joined in 2014 from e-commerce site Fancy.com. Spent two years as chief of staff to Reffkin. Leonard Steinberg , chief evangelist. Former top broker at Douglas Elliman, who was Compass’ first big-name agent hire in 2014 and helped attract top talent. Doesn’t directly report to anyone; doesn’t have corporate decision-making power. Runs the Leonard Steinberg Team; was formerly president of the firm.

, East. Joined in 2018 from Sidewalk Labs. She was chief of staff to Robert Reffkin and now oversees Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, Nashville, Atlanta and Florida.

Corporate

Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer. Joined in 2018 after a similar role at Eventbrite. Oversees agent recruitment, growth and onboarding

Jason Gelman , senior director of revenue strategy and operations. Joined in 2018 from content-marketing firm Percolate.

, senior director of revenue strategy and operations. Joined in 2018 from content-marketing firm Percolate. Christina Oliver , director of M&A. Joined in 2015 from Merrill Lynch.

, director of M&A. Joined in 2015 from Merrill Lynch. Robert Koehler , director of sales effectiveness. Joined in 2018 after sales management positions at HP and LinkedIn.

, director of sales effectiveness. Joined in 2018 after sales management positions at HP and LinkedIn. Chris Aker, head of strategic growth. Joined in 2018 from Eventbrite. Oversees agent recruiting.

Anand Mehta, chief people officer (focused on employees, not agents). Joined in August from Bridgewater Associates, where he was head of people and talent.

Jodi Taylor , head of diversity and inclusion. Her job extends to agents.

, head of diversity and inclusion. Her job extends to agents. Margaret Smith, head of talent management.

Pooneet Kant, SVP of expansion. Joined Compass in 2016 from Uber.

Peter Jonas , head of business development (i.e., ancillary services, including title and escrow). Joined Compass in 2018 from Facebook and Uber. Was head of Compass’ Western region until last month.

, head of business development (i.e., ancillary services, including title and escrow). Joined Compass in 2018 from Facebook and Uber. Was head of Compass’ Western region until last month. David O’Connell , chief of staff to Robert Reffkin. Former attorney who joined Compass in 2017 as strategic growth manager.

, chief of staff to Robert Reffkin. Former attorney who joined Compass in 2017 as strategic growth manager. Sarah Fisher, head of communications. Joined in February 2020 after eight years at Google. Formerly a policy analyst in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sales

Mike Coscetta, chief sales and strategic officer. Joined in 2018 from Square, where he was VP of global sales. Oversees programs, including Concierge (where Compass fronts money for minor repairs) and Bridge Lending.

Carly Litzenhall , senior director, new ventures. Joined in 2018 from Nielsen and Accenture. Former chief of staff to COO and led bridge lending service.

, senior director, new ventures. Joined in 2018 from Nielsen and Accenture. Former chief of staff to COO and led bridge lending service. Justin D’Adamo , head of new development. Joined in 2016 after 15 years at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. Beth Butler , regional director of new development, Southeast. Joined in 2015 after serving as COO for ONE Sotheby’s International Realty in South Florida. Tara Hogan , co-head of development in New York. Joined in 2019 from Stribling after the firm was acquired by Compass. Steve Rutter , co-head of development in New York. Joined in 2019 from Stribling after the firm was acquired by Compass.

, head of new development. Joined in 2016 after 15 years at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group.

Legal

Brad Serwin, General Counsel. Joined this May after five years as GC at Glassdoor. Previously led legal team at eBay.

Iris Lichtman , deputy General Counsel. Joined in 2016.

, deputy General Counsel. Joined in 2016. Timothea Letson, deputy General Counsel. Joined in 2018.

The Board

Eileen Murray. Joined April 2020. Co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates and formerly an exec at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse.

Charles Phillips. Joined September 2020. Former president of Oracle. Served on the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and President Barack Obama’s Economic Recovery Board.

Steven Sordello. Joined November 2020. CFO of LinkedIn, where he oversaw its $4 billion IPO in 2011.

Pamela Thomas-Graham. Joined February 2020. Former CMO of Credit Suisse and CEO of CNBC Television and CNBC.com. Also serves on the board of Clorox, Peloton and Bumble.