Open Menu

City for sale: Shekhter looks to unload mega-portfolio in Santa Monica

23 parcels up for grabs, with 2K+ units entitled

Los Angeles /
Dec.December 22, 2020 01:30 PM
By Matthew Blake
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NMS Properties' Neil Shekhter and renderings of 1325 6th Street, 1437 6th Street, 1430 Lincoln Blvd. and 1318 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica (Kevin Scanlon, WSC)

NMS Properties’ Neil Shekhter and renderings of 1325 6th Street, 1437 6th Street, 1430 Lincoln Blvd. and 1318 Lincoln Blvd. in Santa Monica (Kevin Scanlon, WSC)

In what looks to be the largest development portfolio offering in Santa Monica in a generation, WSC Communities will put 23 mostly entitled mixed-use sites on the market next month, The Real Deal has learned.

Marketing the land after the city of Santa Monica already greenlighted over 2,100 apartments on the sites is a stunning turn for WSC, which is controlled by the family of prominent Westside landlord Neil Shekhter. The company spent years assembling the parcels and securing entitlements, in a seaside city that even by Southern California standards is notoriously difficult to develop in.

The portfolio, according to materials seen by TRD, offers over 1 million square feet of net residential rental space, and over 150,000 square feet of commercial space. All but two of the projects are fully entitled. If a single buyer were to purchase the portfolio, the price would likely set a new record for a recent L.A. development deal. Daydream Apartments’ $405 million purchase of a 575-unit complex in DTLA was the city’s largest multifamily deal of 2019.

Any buyer taking control over the portfolio would be in a position to become one of the Westside’s biggest landlords, but would be betting on getting the construction loans that other multifamily developers have been hard-pressed to find during the pandemic.

“There have been too many ‘ifs’ for banks to give construction financing,” said Paul Julian, a multifamily developer at Advanced Real Estate, who is selling entitled land of his own in Orange County.

Shekhter declined to comment, but a source at WSC (formerly known as WS) confirmed challenges in landing construction financing.

A Walker & Dunlop team of Blake Rogers, Javier Rivera, Alexandra Caniglia and Hunter Combs is handling the sale. Rogers sent out a teaser Tuesday morning prompting buyers to explore “The Santa Monica Collection: A 2,113 Unit Generational Development Opportunity in Downtown Santa Monica.”

The promotion does not provide a listing price, and WSC did not disclose even a ballpark price. Rogers declined to comment.

The properties in question are the 21 Santa Monica properties marked as “Future Projects” on WSC’s website, plus two unidentified sites yet to go through the city approval process.

Most of the sites lie on the thoroughfares of downtown Santa Monica including Colorado, Wilshire, and Lincoln boulevards, a few blocks from the ocean.

Some, like 1430 Lincoln Boulevard, have been winding their way through the planning process for years. A WSC-affiliated entity purchased one of the Lincoln Boulevard parcels in 2012 for $2.5 million, according to PropertyShark (A WSC source said the overall purchase price for the site was north of $10 million). The city later approved a five-story apartment building with 100 units for the land.

Other parcels were purchased in the past year including 501 Broadway, which a WSC entity bought in September 2019 for $13.9 million, per PropertyShark. Santa Monica officials have approved an eight-story building with 94 units on the Broadway land. In March, WSC received a $157 million bridge loan for 10 of the projects.

A new owner would be able to build as per the entitlements WSC has already secured, though any major deviation from those plans would need city approval, a source familiar with Santa Monica’s planning process said.

The portfolio is set to hit the market at a time when L.A. County multifamily deals have plummeted. There have been just $6.1 billion in total L.A. metro multifamily deals in 2020, according to Savills, down from $13.2 billion last year.

Still, the existing multifamily market may bear little relation to the deal proposed by Shekhter. The entire city of Santa Monica has just under 37,000 rental units, meaning a single buyer could become a major city landlord in just one deal.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
DevelopmentInvestment SalesMultifamilyNeil ShekhterSanta Monica

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week

Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
Jimmy Silber Sold 1 Christopher Street To Carmine Limited. (Marcus & Millichap)

Landlord who warned of pandemic’s “catastrophic” effects sells West Village building for $95M

Landlord who warned of pandemic’s “catastrophic” effects sells West Village building for $95M
601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy

601W lands $705M loan to fund West Side office buy
Delos CEO Paul Scialla

Meet the “wellness real estate movement” evangelist

Meet the “wellness real estate movement” evangelist
From top: 355 Exterior Street in the Bronx, 55-15 Grand Avenue in Queens and 700 Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020

10 biggest new real estate projects in NYC in 2020
Here are NYC’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020

Here are NYC’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020

Here are NYC’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020
15 West 47th Street, Diamond District (Google Maps, iStock)

Chetrit brings ELO back to the table on $110M Diamond District deal

Chetrit brings ELO back to the table on $110M Diamond District deal
A rendering of TSX Broadway with L&L Holding's Robert Lapidus and David Levinson (Photos via L&L)

Visa-hungry investors sink $100M into L&L’s Times Square project

Visa-hungry investors sink $100M into L&L’s Times Square project
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.