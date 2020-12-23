New York has been under an eviction moratorium for nearly nine months — and there’s no end in sight.

For tenants struggling to keep up with rent, that’s good news. For landlords … no.

Though some commercial property owners are finding ways to boot delinquent tenants, others are working out payment plans or profit-sharing agreements with restaurants and retailers.

Residential is a different story altogether. Landlord attorney Adam Leitman Bailey explains it all in the video above.

Video produced by Brett Miller.