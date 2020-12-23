Open Menu

John Tishman’s former weekend retreat in Bedford hits market

Construction mogul’s circa-1978 house was recently renovated

Dec.December 23, 2020 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Josh Tishman and 147 Mianus River Road (Compass, Getty)

Josh Tishman and 147 Mianus River Road (Compass, Getty)

 

The former Westchester County home of construction mogul John Tishman, who oversaw the development of the original World Trade Center and Chicago’s John Hancock Tower, is back on the market.

The 3,900-square-foot home, located at 147 Mianus River Road in Bedford, New York, is listed for $4 million, according to Mansion Global. Tishman originally built the home in 1978 as a weekend retreat. After he died in 2016, it was put on the market for $1.3 million.

Brian Milton of Compass has the listing.

The current owner worked with architect Belmont Freeman on an 18-month renovation that sought to “preserve the simple lines and gracious spaces that Tishman originally envisioned, while incorporating luxurious modern finishes,” according to the listing description. (What that means: There are new interior doors and an updated HVAC system, a new kitchen with updated appliances, and a new pool, among other changes.) There are five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

The home’s modernist bones remain, though: There are floor-to-ceiling windows in many rooms that emphasize the property’s connection to nature — it’s close to the Mianus River Gorge Preserve — as well as a large wood-burning fireplace in the living room that was crafted from stone. The listing also notes that the home features “steel beams for which [Tishman] was famous in his construction of skyscrapers.”

[MG] — Amy Plitt

