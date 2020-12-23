Open Menu

Nassau County offers $6 million in rent relief

Federal funds could cover up to three months’ back rent

Tri-State /
Dec.December 24, 2020 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Nassau County residents impacted financially by the pandemic will be eligible for rent relief (Getty)

Nassau County residents impacted financially by the pandemic will be eligible for rent relief (Getty)

 

Nassau County tenants suffering financially from the pandemic can tap into a $6 million rent relief program, officials announced Tuesday.

The program will be administered by the affordable housing nonprofit Community Development Corporation of Long Island. It will provide relief using federal emergency grants for up to 900 tenants in the form of direct payments to landlords for up to three months of back rent, according to Newsday. Renters comprise about 20 percent of Nassau County residents.

Applicants must have been in lease agreements that began before the pandemic and be able to show they lost income in order to qualify for up to $3,700 for three consecutive months of unpaid rent. In addition, their annual earnings must be at or under 80 percent of Nassau County’s area median income for their household size.

The program aims to lessen the “significant burden and the stress” on both landlords and tenants as a result of Covid-19, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran stated in announcing the program, Newsday reported.

Tenants can begin applying Jan. 6.

[Newsday] — Raji Pandya

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Coronaviruslong islandnassau countyPoliticsRental Markettristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Related CEO Jeff Blau and Hugo Boss in Shops at Columbus Circle (Getty)

Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss

Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss
(Getty, iStock)

Want to rent your apartment? Put “Peloton” in the listing

Want to rent your apartment? Put “Peloton” in the listing
Steven Roth and (inset) Bernie Madoff with 216 Old Montauk Highway (Getty, Compass)

Steve Roth slashes price on Montauk home once owned by Madoff

Steve Roth slashes price on Montauk home once owned by Madoff
Donald Trump and niece Mary Trump (Peter Serling via Simon & Schuster, Getty)

Donald Trump asks court to throw out niece’s case

Donald Trump asks court to throw out niece’s case
Kim Cattrall and 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton (Getty: Sotheby's via Rebekah C Baker)

Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home

Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home
New York State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Gov. Andrew Cuomo. (Getty)

Lawmakers rush to pass more limits on residential evictions

Lawmakers rush to pass more limits on residential evictions
A rendering of Bronx Point at 575 Exterior Street with L+M Development's Ron Moelis (Photos via L+M; Google Maps)

L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development

L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development
Josh Tishman and 147 Mianus River Road (Compass, Getty)

John Tishman’s former weekend retreat in Bedford hits market

John Tishman’s former weekend retreat in Bedford hits market
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.