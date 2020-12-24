Open Menu

Chetrit lands $90M inventory loans for Tribeca condo conversion

Loan proceeds were used to pay off existing debt

New York /
Dec.December 24, 2020 03:30 PM
By Akiko Matsuda
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Joseph Chetrit and 49 Chambers (Getty, 49 Chambers)

Joseph Chetrit and 49 Chambers (Getty, 49 Chambers)

 

Chetrit Group’s luxury Tribeca condo project recently received $90.75 million in inventory loans.

Axos Bank provided a $49.25 million senior mortgage for 49 Chambers Street. Silverstein Capital Partners, the lending arm of developer Silverstein Properties, issued a $41.5 million mezzanine loan for 51 unsold units in the 97-unit condo development, sources familiar with the deal told The Real Deal. Both loans have a four-year term.

The proceeds from the loan were used to pay off part of the property’s existing loans, which were issued by SL Green Realty in early 2019 and later sold to Silverstein, sources said.

Read more

Built in 1912, the 15-story Beaux Arts building was once the Emigrant Industrial Savings Bank. Chetrit bought the Beaux-Arts building from the city in 2013 for $89 million, and began converting it into condos in 2016, with a projected sellout of $334 million.

Sales for its condos launched in 2017, but have struggled amid the broader luxury market downturn. In November 2018, The Real Deal reported that the developer was offering buyers’ agents 50 percent of their commission at the contract signing.

About two years ago, SL Green provided the developer with a $204 million loan on the property to retire a $194 million construction financing package, which was issued by SL Green and Acore Capital in 2016, according to Commercial Observer.

Chetrit and Axos Bank did not respond to requests for comment for the article. Silverstein declined to comment.

 




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chetrit GroupCommercial Real Estatecondo marketNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    With loans coming due and developers scrambling for cash, private credit funds are gearing up for a busy year. (Getty)

    Private credit funds expect rush as property loans come due

    Private credit funds expect rush as property loans come due
    110 North Carpenter Street and 333 South Wabash Avenue (Sterling Bay, Shvo)

    Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020

    Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020
    A rendering of Bronx Point at 575 Exterior Street with L+M Development's Ron Moelis (Photos via L+M; Google Maps)

    L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development

    L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development
    Renderings of 159 Broadway in Williamsburg and Tillary Hotel at 85 Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn (Photos via Stonehill Taylor; The Tillary Hotel)

    Two Brooklyn hotel projects file for bankruptcy in one week

    Two Brooklyn hotel projects file for bankruptcy in one week
    From left: Ben Ashkenazy, 1991 Broadway, 2067 Broadway and Samuel Gindi (Getty; Google Maps)

    Ben Ashkenazy threatened to “go nuclear” on Century 21 family: lawsuit

    Ben Ashkenazy threatened to “go nuclear” on Century 21 family: lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.