A Midtown bike shop has sued the developer of another Billionaires’ Row building, claiming it lost customers after debris fell from a supertall tower.

Central Park Bike Tours claims JDS Development is to blame for nearly a week’s worth of lost business following an October crane accident at 111 West 57th Street caused by windy weather, Crain’s reported.

After the crane began spinning and knocking debris to the ground, police closed down nearby streets out of precaution, and the Department of Buildings issued a stop-work order so that it could ensure the site was safe.

The bike shop says the closures — which affected Sixth and Seventh avenues, and 56th to 58th streets — kept customers from reaching its store. It has asked a Manhattan court for $150,000 in damages for what it says was six days of lost business.

The bike shop filed a similar lawsuit this month against Extell Development over icicles that fell from Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street last winter, prompting similar street closures.

Building supertall towers in dense urban landscapes poses a bevy of challenges. JDS sued one of its former contractors at its 57th Street skyscraper this month, alleging $11.7 million in damages following claims of a bungled HVAC installation. [Crain’s] — Orion Jones