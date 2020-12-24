Open Menu

Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home

“I think she tried to get that Covid premium and it didn’t work”

Tri-State /
Dec.December 24, 2020 09:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Kim Cattrall and 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton (Getty: Sotheby's via Rebekah C Baker)

Kim Cattrall and 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton (Getty: Sotheby’s via Rebekah C Baker)

As Samantha on “Sex and the City,” she reveled in excess. But in the competitive world of Hamptons real estate, actress Kim Cattrall is having to take a more moderate approach.

The 64-year-old has cut the asking price on her two-bedroom cottage at 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton, the New York Post reports. She is now asking $2.9 million, down from $3.25 million.

“I think she tried to get that Covid premium and it didn’t work,” a broker told the newspaper. “It’s better priced now.”

Cattrall purchased the home in 1998 — the year “Sex and the City” debuted — for $420,000. It sits on just less than half an acre and features an outdoor hot tub and fire pit. She first listed it for sale in October.

The actress told the Post she will miss her “daily walks down Gerard Drive and that gorgeous ocean view sitting by the fire pit.”

Cattrall is best known for her role as outspoken PR executive Samantha Jones on the HBO series, which ran for six seasons.

[NYP] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Hamptons real estateluxury markettristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
195 Amity Street and 561 Pacific Street in Brooklyn (Photos via Google Maps; 561 Pacific)

Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week

Historic Cobble Hill townhouse tops Brooklyn’s luxury contracts last week
The Palisades Center Mall was worth $881 million in 2016. Now, a new appraisal says the mall is worth less than half that. (Google Maps)

Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers

Palisades Center worth half what it was in 2016: Appraisers
Ken Griffin and 650 Meadow Lane (left) and 15 West Dune Lane (Photos via Google Maps; Compass; Citadel)

The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020

The 10 priciest Hamptons homes sales of 2020
North Babylon homes listed for sale (Douglas Elliman)

Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in

Long Island housing market remains hot as winter sets in
Les Bluestone of Blue Sea Development and the project site (Photos via NESEA and Google Maps)

Huntington developer says pandemic may delay long-awaited affordable housing project

Huntington developer says pandemic may delay long-awaited affordable housing project
Long Island Builders Institute CEO Mitchell Pally (LIBI; Getty)

Housing should replace LI’s vacant malls, big box stores: Homebuilder trade group

Housing should replace LI’s vacant malls, big box stores: Homebuilder trade group
Authentic Brands CEO Jamie Salter with 611 Fifth Avenue (Getty; Google Maps)

Barneys to make a comeback

Barneys to make a comeback
Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s windmill house hideaway asks $12M

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s windmill house hideaway asks $12M

Marilyn Monroe and Arthur Miller’s windmill house hideaway asks $12M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.