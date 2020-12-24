Kim Cattrall cuts asking price on Hamptons home

As Samantha on “Sex and the City,” she reveled in excess. But in the competitive world of Hamptons real estate, actress Kim Cattrall is having to take a more moderate approach.

The 64-year-old has cut the asking price on her two-bedroom cottage at 105 Gerard Drive in East Hampton, the New York Post reports. She is now asking $2.9 million, down from $3.25 million.

“I think she tried to get that Covid premium and it didn’t work,” a broker told the newspaper. “It’s better priced now.”

Cattrall purchased the home in 1998 — the year “Sex and the City” debuted — for $420,000. It sits on just less than half an acre and features an outdoor hot tub and fire pit. She first listed it for sale in October.

The actress told the Post she will miss her “daily walks down Gerard Drive and that gorgeous ocean view sitting by the fire pit.”

Cattrall is best known for her role as outspoken PR executive Samantha Jones on the HBO series, which ran for six seasons.

