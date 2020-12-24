Open Menu

Private credit funds expect rush as property loans come due

More than $400B in commercial and multifamily debt matures next year

National /
Dec.December 24, 2020 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
With loans coming due and developers scrambling for cash, private credit funds are gearing up for a busy year. (Getty)

With loans coming due and developers scrambling for cash, private credit funds are gearing up for a busy year. (Getty)

 

With real estate loans coming due and developers scrambling for cash, private credit funds are gearing up for a busy year.

More than $400 billion in commercial and multifamily debt is maturing in 2021, according to Bloomberg. Without fresh capital to survive the pandemic, owners of distressed property face default.

The predicament for owners creates an opportunity for private lenders to buy up loans and offer new debt.

“In the last 90 days, I’ve had lots of dialogue directly with banks and debt funds in terms of loan sales,” Josh Zegen of Madison Realty Capital told Bloomberg. “We’ve executed on some of it, but I see a lot more going into the first and second quarters of 2021.”

Commercial real estate deals plunged this year as the hotel, office and retail markets struggled to gain momentum following the initial jolt of the pandemic.

Russell Gimelstob, chief executive officer of Los Angeles–based Ascendant Capital Partners, told Bloomberg that offering new debt for distressed properties can bring in returns of between 10 percent and 12 percent.

Buying distressed properties directly could bring higher returns, but those deals are rarer, for now, as lenders work with owners on finding solutions.

That could all change.

“We think equity and real estate trades are going to be more prevalent when the runway ends,” Gimelstob said.

[Bloomberg] — Sylvia Varnham O’Regan

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateDistressfinance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
110 North Carpenter Street and 333 South Wabash Avenue (Sterling Bay, Shvo)

Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020

Here are Chicago’s 10 biggest investment sales of 2020
A rendering of Bronx Point at 575 Exterior Street with L+M Development's Ron Moelis (Photos via L+M; Google Maps)

L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development

L&M close to scoring $349M for South Bronx affordable housing development
Renderings of 159 Broadway in Williamsburg and Tillary Hotel at 85 Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn (Photos via Stonehill Taylor; The Tillary Hotel)

Two Brooklyn hotel projects file for bankruptcy in one week

Two Brooklyn hotel projects file for bankruptcy in one week
From left: Ben Ashkenazy, 1991 Broadway, 2067 Broadway and Samuel Gindi (Getty; Google Maps)

Ben Ashkenazy threatened to “go nuclear” on Century 21 family: lawsuit

Ben Ashkenazy threatened to “go nuclear” on Century 21 family: lawsuit
Marvel's Jonathan Marvel and Dattner's Kirsten Sibilia

Here are 2020’s most active architects

Here are 2020’s most active architects
One New York Plaza and Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston (Google Maps)

Brookfield lands $835M refi for One New York Plaza

Brookfield lands $835M refi for One New York Plaza
Ashford Hospitality Trust CEO Rob Hays with the W Hotel in Atlanta. (LinkedIn, Marriott)

Ashford: Insolvency imminent without new financing

Ashford: Insolvency imminent without new financing
WPP global CEO Mark Read (iStock; WPP)

Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf

Ad giant WPP to cut NY real estate footprint by 700K-sf
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.