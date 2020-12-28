Open Menu

“Leaning” Seaport condo facing foreclosure on $120M loan

Bank Leumi USA was unable to sell loans privately

New York /
Dec.December 28, 2020 05:33 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
161 Maiden Lane, Fortis CEO Jonathan Landau and Bank Leumi CEO Avner Mendelson (Hill West Architects; Fortis; Bank Leumi)

161 Maiden Lane, Fortis CEO Jonathan Landau and Bank Leumi CEO Avner Mendelson (Hill West Architects; Fortis; Bank Leumi)

The lender behind a troubled condominium building in the South Street Seaport is seeking to foreclose on more than $100 million worth of loans tied to the property and strip the developer of ownership.

Bank Leumi USA wants to foreclose on $120 million in loans it issued to developer Fortis Property Group to construct a 60-story luxury residence at 161 Maiden Lane.

The bank first tried selling the debt in October, claiming Fortis defaulted on its loan payments in June. But without a buyer, Leumi wants the government to sell the building, “so as to obtain the greatest return of the sale, whether sold jointly as a single parcel or sold separately as two or more parcels,” the lender said in a complaint filed last week in New York State Supreme Court.

Leumi claims that $99.9 million of its $120 million credit line has been extended through mortgages, notes, credit agreements and loan agreements. The residential tower remains unfinished, and the lender argued that because Fortis could not get a temporary certificate of occupancy, it has been unable to sell the remaining apartments.

Fortis sued its lenders in October, alleging that the construction loan fell $30 million short of its full amount, and that the group of lenders, led by Bank Leumi USA, had not funded the loan since March 2019. The developer also said the lenders were required to provide funding in the event of budgetary issues or construction delays.

Representatives for Fortis and Bank Leumi USA did not immediately return a request for comment.

A potential sale of the property would strip Fortis of its ownership of the building, and could mark the final chapter in the property’s long and troubled history.

A construction worker fell to his death while working on the project in 2017, for which a subcontractor pleaded guilty to manslaughter. After a crane operator sent a concrete bucket smashing into the 34th floor the following year, concrete poured onto the street below.

And in 2019, Fortis and contractor Pizzarotti traded suits over the building’s misalignment three inches to the north, which caused it to lean.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    DevelopmentforeclosuresManhattanReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; Google Maps)

    Lawsuits pile up against Cuomo’s indoor dining ban

    Lawsuits pile up against Cuomo’s indoor dining ban
    Gotham Organization CEO David Picket and a rendering of the Broome Street Development complex (Gotham; Community at Broome)

    Lower East Side affordable complex lands $162M construction loan

    Lower East Side affordable complex lands $162M construction loan
    Lendlease’s Melissa Burch with 1 Java Street  and Miki Naftali with 470 Kent Avenue (Burch via Max Dworkin; Jll; Naftali Group; Google Maps)

    Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020

    Brooklyn dominates top development site deals of 2020
    Rendering of Canada Square (Oxford)

    Canadian developer bets big on comeback of cities

    Canadian developer bets big on comeback of cities
    Related CEO Jeff Blau and Hugo Boss in Shops at Columbus Circle (Getty)

    Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss

    Related files “emergency” request for $5.3M in back rent from Hugo Boss
    JDS Development’s Michael Stern with 111 West 57th Street and Central Park Bike Tours (JDS, Google Maps)

    JDS Development gets a turn as bike shop’s legal target

    JDS Development gets a turn as bike shop’s legal target
    Donald Trump and niece Mary Trump (Peter Serling via Simon & Schuster, Getty)

    Donald Trump asks court to throw out niece’s case

    Donald Trump asks court to throw out niece’s case
    A rendering of the Franklin Avenue developments and Alicia Boyd (Photos via Getty; Department of City Planning)

    Judge overturns contested Franklin Avenue rezoning

    Judge overturns contested Franklin Avenue rezoning
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.