Lower East Side affordable complex lands $162M construction loan

Gotham Organization’s complex will have rentals, cultural centers

New York
Dec.December 28, 2020 09:35 AM
TRD Staff
Gotham Organization CEO David Picket and a rendering of the Broome Street Development complex (Gotham; Community at Broome)

A two-building mixed-use complex in the works on the Lower East Side landed a $162.4 million construction loan from Wells Fargo and US Bank.

The loan is for the Broome Street Development complex at 55 Suffolk Street and 64 Norfolk Street, spearheaded by a joint venture between the Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, Commercial Observer reported.

The 400,000-square-foot project — which was one of the biggest new real estate projects filed this year — will feature about 500 rental apartments, including 209 affordable units and 115 units set aside for seniors. The Chinese American Planning Council, a nonprofit providing educational, social, and community services for Asian Americans, will also have its headquarters within the complex, occupying 40,000 square feet at 55 Suffolk Street.

The project has been in the works for several years, following a fire that gutted the Beth Hamedrash Hagadol Synagogue, which previously stood on the site. A new synagogue with a cultural heritage center will occupy part of the Norfolk Street building.

In addition to the construction debt, the project secured a $70 million equity commitment. The second phase of the project at 64 Norfolk Street has secured $3 million in the federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit on the second phase of development, sources told Commercial Observer. [CO] — Akiko Matsuda

Affordable Housing Development lower east side Real Estate Finance

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.