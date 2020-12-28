Open Menu

Soho sale by art collector Henry Buhl tops Manhattan luxury deals

Most Christmas-week sales since 2017

New York /
Dec.December 28, 2020 05:30 PM
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Henry Buhl and 114 Greene Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Henry Buhl and 114 Greene Street (Getty, Google Maps)

 

A pair of lofts owned by New York art collector and ex-banker Henry Buhl topped the list of luxury contracts signed in Manhattan last week.

Marketed as a combination opportunity, the units at 102 Prince Street and 114 Greene Street together exceed 7,000 square feet and were asking $19 million.

Read more

Buhl, a 90-year-old philanthropist, owned the residence for 30 years, filling it with an impressive collection that reportedly included sculptures by Rodin, Botero and Picasso. The 1990 movie “Ghost” was filmed in another unit at 102 Prince Street.

The deal was one of 17 in Manhattan last week for properties asking $4 million or more, the highest Christmas-week haul since 2017, according to data from Olshan Realty.

“It was a good total,” said Donna Olshan, who tracks luxury deals in a weekly market report. “It was a good mix [of properties].”

The second-priciest deal was a penthouse at 95 Greene Street, last asking $11.9 million, down from $15 million when listed in February.

The deal marks a loss for the seller, who bought the triplex condo for $13.55 million in late 2018.

The home featured four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a rooftop terrace.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    condo marketdonna olshanNYC Luxury Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    Clockwise from left: John D. Rockefeller, Izzy Englander, Steven Mnuchin, David Koch, Jacqueline Bouvier, and William Zeckendorf (Credit: Getty Images and StreetEasy)

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”

    For 15 years, David Koch lived at the world’s “richest building”
    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales

    Here are the week’s top luxury sales
    There was a 31 percent decline in contracts signed for properties above $4 million compared to last year. (iStock)

    “A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020

    “A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020
    Joseph Chetrit and 49 Chambers (Getty, 49 Chambers)

    Chetrit lands $90M inventory loans for Tribeca condo conversion

    Chetrit lands $90M inventory loans for Tribeca condo conversion
    Barry Sternlicht and 150 Charles Street (Photos via Getty; Compass)

    Barry Sternlicht inks contract to sell $40M West Village condo

    Barry Sternlicht inks contract to sell $40M West Village condo
    Isaac Kassirer of Emerald Equity and 2 Cooper Square (Emerald Equity; Apartments)

    Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental

    Emerald Equity, David Werner behind on loan for East Village rental
    Steve Nash and his townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M

    Steve Nash bags Brooklyn townhouse for $5M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.