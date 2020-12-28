A pair of lofts owned by New York art collector and ex-banker Henry Buhl topped the list of luxury contracts signed in Manhattan last week.

Marketed as a combination opportunity, the units at 102 Prince Street and 114 Greene Street together exceed 7,000 square feet and were asking $19 million.

Buhl, a 90-year-old philanthropist, owned the residence for 30 years, filling it with an impressive collection that reportedly included sculptures by Rodin, Botero and Picasso. The 1990 movie “Ghost” was filmed in another unit at 102 Prince Street.

The deal was one of 17 in Manhattan last week for properties asking $4 million or more, the highest Christmas-week haul since 2017, according to data from Olshan Realty.

“It was a good total,” said Donna Olshan, who tracks luxury deals in a weekly market report. “It was a good mix [of properties].”

The second-priciest deal was a penthouse at 95 Greene Street, last asking $11.9 million, down from $15 million when listed in February.

The deal marks a loss for the seller, who bought the triplex condo for $13.55 million in late 2018.

The home featured four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a rooftop terrace.