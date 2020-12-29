Open Menu

Home prices hit fastest growth in six years

Case-Shiller index jumps 8.4% in early autumn

National /
Dec.December 29, 2020 02:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Home prices’ 12-month gain hit a six-year high in October. (iStock)

Home prices’ 12-month gain hit a six-year high in October. (iStock)

Home prices continued to surge in October, new data show.

Prices were up 8.4 percent year-over-year, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index tracking the housing market in major metropolitan areas. Their 12-month gain in September was 6.6 percent.

“The last time that the National Composite matched this month’s 8.4 percent growth rate was more than six and a half years ago, in March 2014,” Craig J. Lazzara, managing director and Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said in a press release.

He added, “Although the full history of the pandemic’s impact on housing prices is yet to be written, the data from the last several months are consistent with the view that Covid has encouraged potential buyers to move from urban apartments to suburban homes.”

Read more

Phoenix, Seattle and San Diego continued to report the highest year-over-year price gains among the 19 cities.

Phoenix led the way in October with a 12.7 percent year-over-year increase, followed by Seattle at 11.7 percent and San Diego at 11.6 percent. All 19 cities reported higher price increases in the year ending October compared to the year ending September.

It has been an unexpectedly stellar year for home sellers. With a low supply of homes on the market, and many buyers looking for more space, home prices have continued to fetch record prices.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Home PricesHousing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Photo illustration of Mayor Bill de Blasio (Illustration by The Real Deal)

    De Blasio’s Crown Heights flip-flop was no Garden-variety reversal

    De Blasio’s Crown Heights flip-flop was no Garden-variety reversal
    Gal Gadot and her Malibu penthouse (Getty, Chris Cortazzo)

    Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu

    Gal Gadot picks up beachfront penthouse in Malibu
    From left: 292 Hicks Street and 1 Clinton Street in Brooklyn (Photos via StreetEasy and 1 Clinton BK)

    $59M in luxury deals inked in Brooklyn last week

    $59M in luxury deals inked in Brooklyn last week
    Meghan Trainor and her Encino Mansion (Photos via Getty; Savills)

    Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh

    Meghan Trainor picks up Encino mansion from TMG Fresh
    There was a 31 percent decline in contracts signed for properties above $4 million compared to last year. (iStock)

    “A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020

    “A garbage year”: The state of Manhattan’s luxury resi market in 2020
    Scott Durkin, president and COO of Douglas Elliman; Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens

    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games

    The Covid churn: Inside resi brokerages’ recruiting games
    Renderings of the "city within a city" concept outside central London. (Brent Cross Town)

    Related is all in on “15-minute city” in London

    Related is all in on “15-minute city” in London
    Despite recurring losses, Porch was valued at $1.1 billion on its first day of trading. (Porch, Getty)

    Porch valuation soars to $1B after IPO

    Porch valuation soars to $1B after IPO
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.