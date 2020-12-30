Steven Maksin, CEO of Moonbeam Capital, purchased a condo at Trump World Tower for $9 million.

Maksin purchased unit 81 BC at 845 United Nations Plaza with his wife, Natalie Maksin, according to a deed transfer recorded with the city on Dec. 28. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The last time the unit traded hands was in 2001, when the Trump Organization completed the Midtown East tower. Public records do not indicate how much the seller, Atboura Limited, paid at the time. But based on the transfer taxes Atboura paid when it purchased the property in 2001, a source estimated the unit must have sold for about $7.9 million.

Maksin, who hails from Ukraine, founded private equity firm Moonbeam Capital in 2011, public records show. The firm specializes in acquiring distressed loans backed by commercial and residential properties, and controls over 10 million square feet of retail space across the country. In early 2019, Maksin sold a 97-acre vacant mall — a property class he told NJ.com was a “cancer” — for $22 million to Clarion Partners, a Texas-based real estate investment firm.

As President Donald Trump prepares to leave office next month, his real estate company is facing a barrage of lawsuits and legal inquiries scrutinizing the company’s business practices. New York Attorney General Letitia James launched a probe into four of Trump’s properties to determine if the tax assessments were improper.

In 2016, the city valued Trump World Tower at $238 million, making it the most valuable condo tower in New York — at least, for tax assessment purposes. Though the city assesses properties based on “market value,” their calculations are not estimates of what properties actually sell for on the market.