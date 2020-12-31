Open Menu

All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan

Brooklyn developer to be delisted from Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

New York /
Dec.December 31, 2020 01:55 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
459 Smith Street in Gowanus and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Google Maps, Getty)

459 Smith Street in Gowanus and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Google Maps, Getty)

As 2020 comes to a close, so too have All Year Management’s days as a listed company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange — for the time being.

Dec. 31 marks the last day of trading for the Brooklyn developer’s four outstanding bond series, due to its recent failure to make bond payments and publish third-quarter financial reports, Commercial Observer reported.

In a series of recent filings, Yoel Goldman’s firm disclosed that the lender on a Gowanus development site at 459 Smith Street has demanded immediate payment of $66 million in accrued debt in connection with a $35 million preferred equity investment. The lender, which the publication identified as Downtown Capital, also provided a $55 million loan for the Smith Street property in 2019.

Additionally, All Year disclosed that it would be unable to prepare its third-quarter financial reports by Jan. 3, and announced the appointment of several new officers, including Joel Biran as chief restructuring officer.

Read more

Apart from the Gowanus preferred equity loan, All Year is also facing foreclosure at the second phase Denizen Bushwick, a 900-unit luxury rental complex. Repeated delays in two major deals — a $300 million-plus portfolio sale and a refinancing of the Denizen — have compounded the developer’s financial woes.

The developer was also recently fined by the Israel Securities Authority in connection with administrative violations from 2018, and ISA’s chair has indicated that the agency will “make sure that only players who obey the law will operate.” [CO] — Kevin Sun

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
all year managementCommercial Real EstateGowanusTel Aviv Stock Exchange

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Mack Real Estate Group's Richard Mack and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon with a rendering of 123 Melrose Street (Credit: Getty Images and ODA Architecture)

Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project

Yoel Goldman sews up long-term funds for Rheingold Brewery Project
Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources

Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources

Rabsky Group buying Gowanus parcel from Yoel Goldman for $95M: sources
Nassau Coliseum and Nick Mastroianni (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives

City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives
TRD’s favorites wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. (Getty, Amazon,

These nine drinks will help you toast the new year

These nine drinks will help you toast the new year
Howard Rubenstein (Getty)

Howard Rubenstein, press agent who repped stars and real estate elite, dies at 88

Howard Rubenstein, press agent who repped stars and real estate elite, dies at 88
Vornado Realty Trust's deal with Facebook leads the list. (Getty, Wikimedia Commons)

NYC’s 10 most valuable office leases of 2020

NYC’s 10 most valuable office leases of 2020
Oaktree Capital Management CEO Jay Wintrob and Ashford Trust CEO Rob Hays (iStock)

Die another day: Ashford gets $350M to survive pandemic

Die another day: Ashford gets $350M to survive pandemic
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.