Simon Ziff on distress investing: “Do a lot of homework”

In TRD's latest video, the Ackman-Ziff president explains which markets are heating up and where he's still waiting to see opportunity

Dec.December 31, 2020 08:30 AM
By Hannah Kramer
In the first installation of TRD Tips, Simon Ziff sat (virtually) with The Real Deal‘s editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott to give some insights on real estate investing.

Ziff, whose Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group closed more than $7 billion in deals last year and about $85 billion in total since he became president, said he expects distressed deals to happen “deeper into the downturn.” But that’s not stopping him and other investors from watching what loans are being sent to special servicing and keeping tabs on sectors hit hardest by the pandemic, like retail and hospitality.

“There will be other distressed assets along the way, and typically it will be because they’re overfinanced and the owner has to just get out,” Ziff said.

Watch the video above for the full interview and keep an eye out for more TRD Tips coming soon.

 
Tags
Ackman-Ziffackman-ziff real estate groupCoronavirus Real EstateDistressVideo

