As we say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020, you’re probably thinking about a toast to ring in the New Year — and what should fill your glass at the start of 2021.

Whether you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends or family, or ending this unusual holiday season on your own, a toast is definitely necessary. Try one of these nine beverages — spirits, champagnes and non-alcoholic drinks — for a special start to the next year. Cheers!

For drinking neat

Give 2020 the boot in a refined, sophisticated manner with a glass of Macallan’s single-malt scotch, aged for 12 years in oak casks. It’s a smooth and creamy sipping whisky, with notes of vanilla, honey and spice.

This beverage from Tequila Herradura is aged for 11 months in American oak barrels, giving it a unique flavor imbued with vanilla and spices. Sip if you’re thinking about a beach vacation in the future.

Do you need vodka that comes in a golden tiger striped bottle? Maybe not. But it’s been a long year — it’s OK to have some fun. This French spirit starts off spicy and ends with a mild, smooth finish.

All the fun (and none of the alcohol)

Though this citrusy sparkling water is great as a base for cocktails, it can also work on its own as a mocktail.

This non-alcoholic wine has the full-bodied richness and complexity of a traditional chardonnay, with hints of apple and pear.

Martinelli’s sparkling cider has been a classic for decades, and for good reason: The sparkling cider has a crisp, fresh apple flavor, perfect for a midnight toast.

Champagnes to toast 2021

Taittinger is a classic French champagne, and this one — which has hints of apple blossom, raspberry and smoke — will fill any flute elegantly.

Looking for a pink bubbly? Try this Brut, which blends Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes for a refreshing, fruity champagne that’s a bit different from the typical Veuve or Dom Perignon.

But if you do want that classic bottle of Dom Perignon, go for this vintage — according to wine experts, 2008 was a particularly fruitful year for Dom. A glass of this would be a truly special way to start 2021.