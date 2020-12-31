Open Menu

These nine drinks will help you toast the new year

Your first order of business in 2021: Ring it in properly with a good drink

Dec.December 31, 2020 12:00 PM
By Sydney Winnick
TRD’s favorites wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. (Getty, Amazon, Wine.com)

TRD’s favorites wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. (Getty, Amazon, Wine.com)

 

As we say goodbye (and good riddance) to 2020, you’re probably thinking about a toast to ring in the New Year — and what should fill your glass at the start of 2021.

Whether you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with friends or family, or ending this unusual holiday season on your own, a toast is definitely necessary. Try one of these nine beverages — spirits, champagnes and non-alcoholic drinks — for a special start to the next year. Cheers!

For drinking neat

Macallan 12

Give 2020 the boot in a refined, sophisticated manner with a glass of Macallan’s single-malt scotch, aged for 12 years in oak casks. It’s a smooth and creamy sipping whisky, with notes of vanilla, honey and spice.

Herradura Colleccion De La Casa Scotch Cask Reposado Tequila

This beverage from Tequila Herradura is aged for 11 months in American oak barrels, giving it a unique flavor imbued with vanilla and spices. Sip if you’re thinking about a beach vacation in the future.

Tigre Blanc Vodka

Do you need vodka that comes in a golden tiger striped bottle? Maybe not. But it’s been a long year — it’s OK to have some fun. This French spirit starts off spicy and ends with a mild, smooth finish.

All the fun (and none of the alcohol)

Elderflower and Lime Sparkling Water

Though this citrusy sparkling water is great as a base for cocktails, it can also work on its own as a mocktail.

St. Regis Chardonnay (non-alcoholic)

This non-alcoholic wine has the full-bodied richness and complexity of a traditional chardonnay, with hints of apple and pear.

Martinelli’s Sparkling Apple Cider

Martinelli’s sparkling cider has been a classic for decades, and for good reason: The sparkling cider has a crisp, fresh apple flavor, perfect for a midnight toast.

Champagnes to toast 2021

Taittinger Brut la Francaise

Taittinger is a classic French champagne, and this one — which has hints of apple blossom, raspberry and smoke — will fill any flute elegantly.

Ruinart Brut Rose

Looking for a pink bubbly? Try this Brut, which blends Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes for a refreshing, fruity champagne that’s a bit different from the typical Veuve or Dom Perignon.

Dom Perignon Vintage 2008

But if you do want that classic bottle of Dom Perignon, go for this vintage — according to wine experts, 2008 was a particularly fruitful year for Dom. A glass of this would be a truly special way to start 2021.

