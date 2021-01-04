Two Brooklyn Heights townhouses asking just under $11 million and $7 million, respectively, went into contract last week, bringing a weird year for real estate to a close on a relatively high note.

A total of 21 Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, for a combined value of $69.7 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

That’s a sizable jump up from contract activity over the previous two weeks, where 18 deals were inked for a total value of $59 million and $47 million, respectively.

Townhouses once again dominated the landscape, accounting for 15 of the deals; there were five condo transactions and a single co-op. The median asking price across all 21 homes was $2.55 million and the average discount off the original listing price was 3 percent. The properties spent an average of 98 days on the market.

The most expensive contract signed last week was for 47 Sidney Place, a nearly 6,200-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights. The five-bedroom home was gut renovated and refurbished to passive house standards. One of the floors is currently configured as a separate apartment. The home was last asking $10.99 million.

The second-priciest home, also located in Brooklyn Heights, was a townhouse at 118 Joralemon Street. The 25-foot wide home is landmarked and spans about 6,000 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, home offices and a rear, landscaped garden outfitted with an in-ground hot tub. It was last asking $6.6 million.

The average price for townhouses was $880 per square foot with an average size of 3,850 square feet.