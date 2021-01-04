Open Menu

$70M in luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week

21 homes asking $2M or more went into contract

New York /
Jan.January 04, 2021 03:15 PM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
47 Sidney Place and 118 Joralemon Street, both in Brooklyn Heights, topped the list for most expensive homes.

47 Sidney Place and 118 Joralemon Street, both in Brooklyn Heights, topped the list for most expensive homes.

 

Two Brooklyn Heights townhouses asking just under $11 million and $7 million, respectively, went into contract last week, bringing a weird year for real estate to a close on a relatively high note.

A total of 21 Brooklyn homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, for a combined value of $69.7 million, according to Compass’ weekly report.

That’s a sizable jump up from contract activity over the previous two weeks, where 18 deals were inked for a total value of $59 million and $47 million, respectively.

Townhouses once again dominated the landscape, accounting for 15 of the deals; there were five condo transactions and a single co-op. The median asking price across all 21 homes was $2.55 million and the average discount off the original listing price was 3 percent. The properties spent an average of 98 days on the market.

Read more

The most expensive contract signed last week was for 47 Sidney Place, a nearly 6,200-square-foot townhouse in Brooklyn Heights. The five-bedroom home was gut renovated and refurbished to passive house standards. One of the floors is currently configured as a separate apartment. The home was last asking $10.99 million.

The second-priciest home, also located in Brooklyn Heights, was a townhouse at 118 Joralemon Street. The 25-foot wide home is landmarked and spans about 6,000 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, home offices and a rear, landscaped garden outfitted with an in-ground hot tub. It was last asking $6.6 million.

The average price for townhouses was $880 per square foot with an average size of 3,850 square feet.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    brooklynLuxury Real EstateResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Construction spending in November was dominated by housing again as concerns grow about “meager” nonresidential work (iStock)

    Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase

    Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase
    Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Guggenheim Museum (Getty, iStock)

    Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal

    Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal
    John Catsimatidis (Getty)

    John Catsimatidis wants to add three more rental towers in Coney Island

    John Catsimatidis wants to add three more rental towers in Coney Island
    (iStock)

    China limits property loans to curb housing bubble

    China limits property loans to curb housing bubble
    Emilia Clarke and the Venice home at 645 Millwood Avenue (Getty, Elliman)

    “Game of Thrones” star takes loss on Venice home

    “Game of Thrones” star takes loss on Venice home
    Candace Parker and 5351 Donna Ave in Tarzana (Photos via Getty; Realtor)

    WNBA star Candace Parker buys $4M Los Angeles farmhouse

    WNBA star Candace Parker buys $4M Los Angeles farmhouse
    Clare Bronfman and the home at 95 West Wind Road in Delanson, N.Y. (Getty, Google Maps)

    Sprawling upstate NY home of Seagram’s heiress with Nxivm ties hits market

    Sprawling upstate NY home of Seagram’s heiress with Nxivm ties hits market
    Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.