ExxonMobil sells Greenpoint parcel decade after agreeing to big cleanup

$30M deal topped weekly list of mid-market investment sales

New York /
Jan.January 04, 2021 06:08 PM
By Orion Jones
332 Monitor Street and 1400 Benson Street, which were sold last week. (Google Maps)

New York’s mid-market investment sales bounced back in a big way in the final week of 2020.

Four sales in the $10 million to $30 million range in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx combined for $81 million. That was far above the $58 million across five sales the week before. Mid-market sales in the city had been steady for several weeks prior, hovering at around $100 million.

Here are more details for the week ending Jan. 1, 2021:

1. ExxonMobil sold a 109,000-square-foot land parcel at 332 Monitor Street in Greenpoint for $30 million. In 2010, the oil and gas giant agreed to pay $25 million to clean up areas along Newton Creek, after widespread contamination from oil spills.

The buyer was film production company Broadway Stages.

2. A limited liability company purchased a 24,800-square-foot parking garage at 332 West 11th Street in the West Village for $26 million. The building was marketed as a potential megamansion development, and had been seeking close to $50 million. It found a buyer in November when it went into contract. The seller, Jack Jakub, who has run an auto detailing shop out of the building for decades, reportedly has a roster of celebrity clients including Leonardo DiCaprio and Julianne Moore.

3. Rudin Management sold a 55,272-square-foot, mixed-use building in the Bronx at 1400 Benson Street in Westchester Square for $11.25 million. The six-story building has 61 residential units. Bill Rudin signed as the seller. Gontar Management was the buyer.

4. Limited liability company 1240 Edward Grant acquired a 26,000-square-foot office building at 1240 Edward L. Grant Highway in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx for $13.8 million. The building sits on 59,000 square feet of land. The seller was Steven Rosenberg of 1240-50 Parking LLC.




