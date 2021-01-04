Open Menu

Jonathan Miller: Resi markets are facing a “chronic lack of inventory”

Miller sat with TRD last week to review the state of major US housing markets

Jan.January 04, 2021 08:00 AM
By Hannah Kramer
As 2020 came to a close, The Real Deal turned to an expert for a view of some of the nation’s biggest housing markets.

Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers’ Jonathan Miller sat with TRD editor-in-chief Stuart Elliott to dive in to the state of the market in New York, Miami-Dade County and Los Angeles.

Miller compared NYC’s uneven market with the booms in Palm Beach, Miami, and out in Los Angeles.

“After the lockdown ended, there was a flight to the single family market,” Miller said. “There has not been in modern recorded history such a dearth of, such a chronic lack of inventory.”

Check out the video above to master the markets as 2021 begins.

