Open Menu

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Long Island mall for $30M

Urban Edge REIT picked up Sunrise Mall in Massapequa

Tri-State /
Jan.January 04, 2021 01:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo Illustration of Urban Edge CEO Jeff Olson and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY. (Getty, Urban Edge)

Photo Illustration of Urban Edge CEO Jeff Olson and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY. (Getty, Urban Edge)

 

A 1.2 million-square-foot mall in Massapequa, New York, is under new ownership.

Retail REIT Urban Edge Properties announced that it’s acquired Sunrise Mall in Nassau County from Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield for $29.7 million, plus as much as $6 million of additional contingent consideration.

The mall is spread out over 77 acres, with anchor tenants that include Macy’s, Sears and Dick’s Sporting Goods. It’s currently just 65 percent occupied.

“Sunrise Mall is a unique asset with a prime location in a dense, attractive region along the southern shore of Long Island,” said Jeff Olson, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Edge. “This acquisition provides a terrific opportunity for Urban Edge to leverage our redevelopment expertise in repurposing underutilized land and creating value.”

Read more

In October, Newsday reported that Urban Edge was in talks with Unibail to acquire the Massapequa mall. The shopping center’s problems predate the pandemic; since 2015, it’s lost several large tenants, including JC Penney and Wal-Mart. Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph S. Saladino told the publication in October that elected officials were interested in seeing the property be redeveloped to function as a community hub, or to bring new jobs to the town.

“We’d like to see this site flourish as a new economic hub to ensure that revenue derived by the school district is never shifted to the residential taxpayers,” Saladino told Newsday.

Urban Edge’s properties include several shopping centers on Long Island, such as Huntington Commons, Burnside Commons and Meadowbrook Commons. Earlier in 2020, it also acquired a large mixed-use shopping center in southern Brooklyn.

The seller, URW, has faced some issues this year as the pandemic has forced malls to shut down. The retail landlord and investor reported that rental income from U.S. operations fell to $464 million in the third quarter, a 39 percent decrease year-over-year. It also reported that it’s operating at a $6.3 billion net loss.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    long islandRetailshopping malls

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

    Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
    Nassau Coliseum and Nick Mastroianni (Getty)

    Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary

    Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary
    TRD’s favorites wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. (Getty, Amazon,

    These nine drinks will help you toast the new year

    These nine drinks will help you toast the new year
    Half of U.S. states will be raising the minimum wage in 2021 (Getty Images; iStock)

    Minimum wage to be raised in half of US states in 2021

    Minimum wage to be raised in half of US states in 2021
    Clockwise from left: 475 Clermont Avenue, 5200 1st Avenue and 445 Albee Square West in Brooklyn (Google Maps; StreetEasy)

    Here are Brooklyn’s top retail leases of 2020

    Here are Brooklyn’s top retail leases of 2020
    Thor Equities’ 590 Fifth Avenue

    Rising UCC foreclosures are “the tip of the iceberg”

    Rising UCC foreclosures are “the tip of the iceberg”
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty; Google Maps)

    Lawsuits pile up against Cuomo’s indoor dining ban

    Lawsuits pile up against Cuomo’s indoor dining ban
    Nassau County residents impacted financially by the pandemic will be eligible for rent relief (Getty)

    Nassau County offers $6 million in rent relief

    Nassau County offers $6 million in rent relief
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.