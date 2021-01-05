Open Menu

Jeffrey Epstein’s UES mansion gets $23M haircut

Trophy property was listed for $88M in July

Jan.January 05, 2021 04:50 PM
TRD Staff
9 East 71st Street and Jeffrey Epstein (Photos via Getty)

The Upper East Side townhouse owned by the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein just got a $23 million price chop.
Six months after hitting the market, the mansion is now listed for $65 million, down from $88 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The new price works out to about $2,300 per square foot.

Located at 9 East 71st Street, the 50-foot-wide house was built in the 1930s. It spans 28,000 square feet, with a Neoclassical stone facade and massive 15-foot door. Prior to Epstein, it was owned by retail billionaire Leslie Wexner, a close associate of Epstein.

Adam Modlin of Modlin Group has the listing.

Epstein’s New York City and Palm Beach mansions hit the market this summer. Epstein, who was facing federal sex traffic charges, killed himself in 2019. He owned multiple luxury properties around the world, including an island dubbed Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which was known to locals as “Pedophile Island.” A month before Epstein’s death, he estimated his properties were collectively valued at over $180 million.

New York townhouse sales dropped 50 percent year-over-year during the third quarter, according to townhouse specialist Leslie J. Garfield.

In November, spec home developer Todd Michael Glaser inked a contract to buy Epstein’s Palm Beach property, which had been asking $22 million. Glaser plans to replace the existing home with a 14,000-square-foot Art Moderne mansion, he told the Journal.

Sale proceeds from the Epstein estate will go towards a compensation fund for his alleged victims. [WSJ] — E.B. Solomont




    arrow_forward_ios

