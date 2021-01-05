Open Menu

Knotel CEO says flex-office provider has new funding: report

Company has been hit with lawsuits over nonpayment of rent

National /
Jan.January 05, 2021 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Photo illustration of Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sarva by Sasha Maslov; iStock)

Photo illustration of Knotel CEO Amol Sarva (Sarva by Sasha Maslov; iStock)

As Knotel battles lawsuits from landlords, evictions and accusations of unpaid rent, its CEO said the flex-office provider has secured new funding.

Knotel CEO Amol Sarva reportedly told staff on Monday that the company has gotten a fresh influx of cash, according to Business Insider, citing a source with knowledge of the all-hands meeting.

Sarva did not disclose the amount of money raised or give more details about who was involved, although a source told the publication that it is a restructuring type of deal that includes both equity and debt.

Earlier this summer, Savra said he had raised $10 million and wanted to raise $100 million by the end of August. Forbes reported that the new funding could cut the company’s valuation in half.

In August 2019, the company said it raised $400 million through a Series C raise, which gave Knotel a valuation of at least $1.3 billion. Investors included Mori Trust, Itochu Corp, and Mercuria Investment Co, along with Newmark Knight Frank, Norwest Venture Partners, and Sapir Organization, which is led by Alex Sapir.

This year, Knotel has suffered along with other co-working companies as demand for office space has lagged due to the pandemic. The company has been hit with a dozens of lawsuits over the past few months from landlords who claim they have not been paid, as well as eviction notices at two of its spaces.

Knotel has also been scaling back its once-ambitious expansion plans, and in November said it was looking to trim 60 percent of its 4.8 million-square-foot global portfolio. It’s also cut staff several times over the course of the pandemic.

[Business Insider] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Commercial Real EstateKnoteloffice marketReal Estate Lawsuits

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
From left:  Joseph Chetrit, 404 Fifth Avenue and WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Photos via Wikipedia Commons; Google Maps)

WeWork battles Chetrit Group over Midtown lease

WeWork battles Chetrit Group over Midtown lease
Construction spending in November was dominated by housing again as concerns grow about “meager” nonresidential work (iStock)

Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase

Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase
Brooklyn Army Terminal and the Guggenheim Museum (Getty, iStock)

Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal

Guggenheim renews 31K-sf lease at Brooklyn Army Terminal
Brookfield’s Brian Kingston and Bruce Flatt (Photos via iStock; Brookfield)

Brookfield Property Partners could go private in $6B deal

Brookfield Property Partners could go private in $6B deal
Empty offices, shut down retail stores, closing restaurants and literal fires are among the biggest real estate disasters of 2020. (Getty)

Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020

Worst of the worst: The real estate disasters of 2020
Nassau Coliseum and Nick Mastroianni (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary
459 Smith Street in Gowanus and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (Google Maps, Getty)

All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan

All Year in default on $66M Gowanus preferred equity loan
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty; iStock)

City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives

City formalizes push for security deposit alternatives
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.