Open Menu

Belveron Partners closes $280M fund for affordable housing

San Francisco-based firm exceeded its initial target of $225 million

National /
Jan.January 06, 2021 10:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Belveron Partners founder Paul Odland with 2000 Valentine Avenue (left) and 1985 Webster Avenue in the Bronx (Photos via Google Maps; Twitter)

Belveron Partners founder Paul Odland with 2000 Valentine Avenue (left) and 1985 Webster Avenue in the Bronx (Photos via Google Maps; Twitter)

Belveron Partners closed a $280 million fund to invest in affordable housing across the country as the sector gains interest from larger investors.

The San Francisco-based firm exceeded its initial $225 million target for the fund. It is the sixth fund the company has closed since its inception. The fund will acquire and manage over 5,000 units of affordable and workforce housing in the next three years targeting urban and suburban areas in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest.

Paul Odland, founder of Belveron Partners, said the fund’s investors are institutional along with family offices.

Demand from institutional investors in affordable housing is growing, according to Odland.

“It has less volatility in the long term than a lot of other asset classes,” said Odland.

In January 2020, Belveron acquired 1,275 affordable housing units in the Bronx. The portfolio totals eight buildings that were constructed in the 1970s under the state’s Mitchell-Lama program.

And in June, Belverron partnered with Camber Property Group and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation (HPD) to acquire a portfolio of 384 rent-stabilized and market-rate homes in Brooklyn.

The company is still “a long-term believer in the five boroughs,” Odland said.

Belveron also recently acquired 1,500 market-rate apartments in metro areas of Texas.

Since its inception in 2006, Belveron has raised more than $930 million from institutional investors. It owns more than 30,000 units in the U.S.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingBronx

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A rendering of 165 Broome Street (Credit: Handel Architects)

    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing

    Nonprofit plans affordable housing development near Essex Crossing
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag

    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    City Council members Brad Lander (right) and Robert Cornegy

    Lander seeks to keep for-profit developers from acquiring city-owned land

    Lander seeks to keep for-profit developers from acquiring city-owned land
    A rendering of Fordham Landing and Brad Zackson of Dynamic Star (Photos via Dynamic Star)

    Dynamic Star continues adding to $3.5B Bronx megaproject

    Dynamic Star continues adding to $3.5B Bronx megaproject
    Cea Weaver and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (Getty; Weaver via Elijah Stevens)

    “Cancel rent” housing activist tapped for City Planning Commission

    “Cancel rent” housing activist tapped for City Planning Commission
    Open New York's Will Thomas and Kyle Dontoh (Photos via Getty; iStock: Open New York)

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream

    Outsiders for years, NYC yimbys move into mainstream
    The Department of Housing Preservation and Development will cut off applications for its Privately Financed Affordable Senior Housing program. (iStock)

    City plans to suspend senior housing program

    City plans to suspend senior housing program
    Jonathan Rose and 350 St. Ann’s Avenue (Google Maps)

    Jonathan Rose nabs Bronx apartment project for $64M

    Jonathan Rose nabs Bronx apartment project for $64M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.