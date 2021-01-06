Open Menu

Mortgage applications fall during holidays even as rates sink

Requests for loans to buy homes dropped 0.8% last week

National /
Jan.January 06, 2021 08:41 AM
By Erin Hudson
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Low mortgage rates weren’t the presents some might have been hoping for this holiday season.

Despite attractive borrowing costs, an index tracking mortgage applications to buy homes fell 0.8 percent over the past two weeks, seasonally adjusted, from the week of Dec. 14, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The MBA metric, known as the purchase index, is usually a weekly figure, but the survey released Wednesday encompasses the final fortnight of 2020. It was also adjusted to account for holidays.

For the final five weeks of 2020, applications to purchase homes fell in four of them.

Read more

Joel Kan, MBA’s head of industry forecasting, said the two-week holiday slump is typical, and expressed optimism for the housing market in 2021.
https://therealdeal.com/national/tag/housing-market/

“The steady demand for homebuying throughout most of 2020 should continue in 2021,” he said in a statement. “MBA is forecasting for purchase originations to rise to $1.59 trillion this year — an all-time high.”

During the mini-slump, rates dropped for the average 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.86 percent from 2.90 percent two weeks earlier. Jumbo rates fell by one basis point to 3.08 percent.

MBA’s index tracking refinance applications over the past two weeks dropped 6 percent compared to the week of Dec. 14.

The MBA’s overall index, which surveys 75 percent of the residential mortgage market for purchase and refinance applications, dropped 4.2 percent, adjusted. The report has been running since 1990.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgagesResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty; iStock)

    Amazon to put $2B into affordable housing

    Amazon to put $2B into affordable housing
    Vince Viola and 8 Montague Terrace (Getty; Google Maps)

    Vince Viola’s $25.5M mansion sale breaks Brooklyn record

    Vince Viola’s $25.5M mansion sale breaks Brooklyn record
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse
    Jonathan Miller: Resi markets are facing a "chronic lack of inventory"

    Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way

    Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way
    Condo sales over $5 million surged in Manhattan in the final quarter of 2020 (iStock)

    Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons

    Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons
    (iStock)

    What will make or break New York’s residential market in 2021

    What will make or break New York’s residential market in 2021
    47 Sidney Place and 118 Joralemon Street, both in Brooklyn Heights, topped the list for most expensive homes.

    $70M in luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week

    $70M in luxury contracts signed in Brooklyn last week
    Construction spending in November was dominated by housing again as concerns grow about “meager” nonresidential work (iStock)

    Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase

    Homebuilding boom continues with 16% increase
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.