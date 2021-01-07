Macy’s may no longer be the “way to shop” for some residents of the tri-state area.

Four of the department store’s mall locations will close in the first quarter of 2021. Those stores are located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford, New York; White Plains Galleria in Westchester County, New York; Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut; and Crystal Mall in Waterford, Connecticut.

Another location, in Commack, New York, shut its doors in the second quarter of 2020.

The retailer plans to shutter 37 locations across the United States by the middle of 2021, and will ultimately close 125 stores by 2023. And some of those are large properties: The brand is letting go of its 170,000-square-foot flagship along Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

The closures are part of the brand’s larger efforts to consolidate stores as Macy’s shifts to smaller, off-mall locations and focuses on e-commerce. It will also open more fulfillment centers in order to accommodate online orders.

Department stores have struggled this year as pandemic-mandated lockdowns shuttered locations, mall foot traffic diminished and e-commerce trends accelerated. Macy’s rival JC Penney filed for bankruptcy, only to be saved later by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.