Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem

Grocery story will anchor new development on 125th Street

New York /
Jan.January 07, 2021 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s is coming to 125th Street in Harlem.

The grocery store, known for its affordable speciality items, will open its 13th New York City location at 121 West 125th Street, according to the Wall Street Journal. The 28,000-square-foot location will be one of the anchors of the 17-story building, along with a Target on the building’s second floor.

The new building will be known as the Urban League Empowerment Center, which will also include a civil-rights museum, the new headquarters for the civil-rights organization National Urban League and office space. The project, developed by a team that includes BRP, Dabar Development, L+M Development Partners, Taconic Partners and the Prusik Group, will also have at least 170 units of low-income housing.

“We’re all confident that New York is going to come back strong,” S. Andrew Katz, principal of Prusik Group, told the publication. “To be able to bring two of the nation’s top retailers into Harlem speaks volumes about what Harlem is and how those companies view the neighborhood.”

The new Trader Joe’s will be a block away from a Whole Foods location that opened in 2017.

[WSJ] — Sasha Jones

Tags
Commercial Real EstateharlemRetail Real Estatetrader joe's

