Open Menu

Dome-shaped New Jersey house asks $295K

Modestly sized, uniquely designed home was built in 1972

Tri-State /
Jan.January 08, 2021 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
This unique two bedroom home is for sale in New Jersey. (Photos via Realtor/Susan Nice/ Pics Quik)

This unique two bedroom home is for sale in New Jersey. (Photos via Realtor/Susan Nice/ Pics Quik)

A funky, dome-shape home in Forked River, New Jersey is on the market for $295,000, according to Realtor.com. The 1,400-square-foot home was built in 1972, and has just two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The house is built around a large open room that’s lined with cedar and has several windows. A spiral staircase leads up to a main bedroom, located in a lofted area close to the top of the domed room. The other bedroom is on the main floor.

“It’s completely unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” listing agent Jeffrey Connell told Realtor.com. “The roof is almost like the Opera House in Sydney.”

The home also comes with two decks, one of which has a hot tub. There is an unfinished basement and a two-car garage as well. [Realtor.com] — Dennis Lynch

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
tristate-weekly

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Ziel Feldman and 187 Dune Road (Getty, Google Maps)

HFZ’s Ziel Feldman sells Hamptons home for $50M

HFZ’s Ziel Feldman sells Hamptons home for $50M
Macy’s at Sangertown Square in New Hartford (Google Maps)

Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months

Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months
Photo Illustration of Urban Edge CEO Jeff Olson and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY. (Getty, Urban Edge)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Long Island mall for $29.7M

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Long Island mall for $29.7M
Nassau Coliseum and Nick Mastroianni (Getty)

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary

Nassau Coliseum leaseholder Nick Mastroianni touts “pent-up demand” for events, but boost may be temporary
TRD’s favorites wines, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. (Getty, Amazon,

These nine drinks will help you toast the new year

These nine drinks will help you toast the new year
Nir Meir and 40 Meadow Lane, Southhampton (Google Maps)

Former HFZ principal Nir Meir faces ejection from Hamptons home

Former HFZ principal Nir Meir faces ejection from Hamptons home
Nassau County residents impacted financially by the pandemic will be eligible for rent relief (Getty)

Nassau County offers $6 million in rent relief

Nassau County offers $6 million in rent relief
Steven Roth and (inset) Bernie Madoff with 216 Old Montauk Highway (Getty, Compass)

Steve Roth slashes price on Montauk home once owned by Madoff

Steve Roth slashes price on Montauk home once owned by Madoff
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.