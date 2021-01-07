A funky, dome-shape home in Forked River, New Jersey is on the market for $295,000, according to Realtor.com. The 1,400-square-foot home was built in 1972, and has just two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The house is built around a large open room that’s lined with cedar and has several windows. A spiral staircase leads up to a main bedroom, located in a lofted area close to the top of the domed room. The other bedroom is on the main floor.

“It’s completely unique. I’ve never seen anything like it,” listing agent Jeffrey Connell told Realtor.com. “The roof is almost like the Opera House in Sydney.”

The home also comes with two decks, one of which has a hot tub. There is an unfinished basement and a two-car garage as well. [Realtor.com] — Dennis Lynch