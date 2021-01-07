A quirky Fire Island beach house designed by architect Paul Rudolph recently hit the market for $4 million.

The Water Island home on Atlantic Ocean Walk was built in the 1960s and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to Dwell, which first reported on the listing. Those familiar with Rudolph’s Manhattan buildings — which include the Modulighter building on East 58th Street, Halston’s former Lenox Hill home and a modernist townhouse on Beekman Place — will recognize some of the architect’s signature flourishes in the Long Island home. Those include large windows and a boxy balcony affixed to the home’s exterior. The property itself has a pool and a tiered garden, along with a separate guest house on site.

Earlier this year, another Rudolph home in Larchmont, New York, was listed for $5.6 million. It’s since gotten a price cut and is now asking $4.65 million.

The Water Island home is listed with Vinnie Petrarca of Fire Island Real Estate. [Dwell] — Amy Plitt