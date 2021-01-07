Open Menu

Fire Island beach house designed by Paul Rudolph hits market

Quirky home in Water Island built in 1960s is asking $4M

Tri-State /
Jan.January 08, 2021 08:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Water Island home on Atlantic Ocean Walk (Photos via Vinnie Petrarca Real Estate)

The Water Island home on Atlantic Ocean Walk (Photos via Vinnie Petrarca Real Estate)

A quirky Fire Island beach house designed by architect Paul Rudolph recently hit the market for $4 million.

The Water Island home on Atlantic Ocean Walk was built in the 1960s and has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to Dwell, which first reported on the listing. Those familiar with Rudolph’s Manhattan buildings — which include the Modulighter building on East 58th Street, Halston’s former Lenox Hill home and a modernist townhouse on Beekman Place — will recognize some of the architect’s signature flourishes in the Long Island home. Those include large windows and a boxy balcony affixed to the home’s exterior. The property itself has a pool and a tiered garden, along with a separate guest house on site.

Paul Rudolph (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Paul Rudolph (Photo via Wikipedia Commons)

Earlier this year, another Rudolph home in Larchmont, New York, was listed for $5.6 million. It’s since gotten a price cut and is now asking $4.65 million.

The Water Island home is listed with Vinnie Petrarca of Fire Island Real Estate. [Dwell] — Amy Plitt

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Architecture & DesignLuxury ListingsResidential Real EstateTristate

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Housing supply is tighter than ever. (Getty)

Active home listings hit record low

Active home listings hit record low
The Corporate Transparency Act, which New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney pushed, requires shell companies reveal true ownership of real estate. (Photo illustration, Getty; iStock)

Full disclosure: New law requires shell companies reveal true ownership

Full disclosure: New law requires shell companies reveal true ownership
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Getty; iStock)

Amazon to put $2B into affordable housing

Amazon to put $2B into affordable housing
(Getty)

Mortgage applications fall during holidays even as rates sink

Mortgage applications fall during holidays even as rates sink
Vince Viola and 8 Montague Terrace (Getty; Google Maps)

Vince Viola’s $25.5M mansion sale breaks Brooklyn record

Vince Viola’s $25.5M mansion sale breaks Brooklyn record
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse
Jonathan Miller: Resi markets are facing a "chronic lack of inventory"

Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way

Jonathan Miller: Manhattan’s sales market is an “outlier” — and not in a good way
Condo sales over $5 million surged in Manhattan in the final quarter of 2020 (iStock)

Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons

Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.