Open Menu

JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel

Brokerage said it’s no longer involved after unrest at Capitol Building

National /
Jan.January 08, 2021 01:22 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC and Donald Trump (Getty; Trump Hotels)

JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC and Donald Trump (Getty; Trump Hotels)

JLL has dropped its involvement with the effort to sell President Donald Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel.

The real estate brokerage is ‘“not going to be involved in selling that hotel,” a JLL spokesperson told Washington Post reporter Jonathan O’Connell, who tweeted the news Friday morning.

A JLL spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Real Deal.

The Trump Organization had tapped JLL, headed by CEO Christian Ulbrich, to market the ground lease on the 263-key Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, which reports said could fetch around $500 million.

The marketing process, however, was put on hold in November after bids came in lower than expected.

The president’s firm signed a 60-year lease with the federal government for the site, a former space for the U.S. Post Office, in 2013 — a deal that came under scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest when Trump became president.

It wasn’t immediately clear when JLL’s involvement with the hotel came to an end, or whether it was the result of Wednesday’s violent unrest at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Members of the real estate industry, some of whom supported Trump, denounced the events that happened in Washington, D.C., and the president’s actions inciting them.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDonald TrumpJLLtrump organization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

    Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

    Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
    (iStock)

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December
    Libby Andrews (Photo via @properties)

    @properties agent fired after “storming” US Capitol

    @properties agent fired after “storming” US Capitol
    Savanna's Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with 1825 Park Avenue (Savanna; Google Maps)

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M
    A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
    341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump
    (Clockwise from top left) Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone Group, Scott Rechler of RXR Realty, Douglas Durst of the Durst Organization Jorge Pérez of the Related Group denounce Wednesday’s siege on the Capitol Building (Getty)

    Real estate industry denounces “insurrection” in DC

    Real estate industry denounces “insurrection” in DC
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.