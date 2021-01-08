Open Menu

Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December

Bars, restaurants hammered, but homebuilding, holiday shopping created jobs

National /
Jan.January 08, 2021 01:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(iStock)

(iStock)

The coronavirus continued to have disparate effects on real estate in December, with some sectors continuing to shrink while others regain ground.

A rise in Covid cases and government closures of indoor dining contributed to a loss of nearly 500,000 leisure and hospitality jobs. Restaurants and bars accounted for 372,000 layoffs.

Nearly half of all restaurants expect further layoffs in the next three months, according to a recent survey. In New York, 78 percent of restaurants anticipated layoffs.

Overall, the economy lost 140,000 jobs last month, ending seven months of economic growth, according to government employment data. The unemployment rate remained at 6.7 percent.

Holiday shopping provided a reprieve to retailers in December. Consumers supported the return of 120,000 retail jobs, although the industry currently employs 411,000 fewer people than it did last year.

The rise of e-commerce has resulted in an industrial real estate boom while the pandemic remains a drag on brick-and-mortar outlets. Macy’s recently announced it will close 125 stores over the next three years; Bed Bath & Beyond said it will close 200 in the next two years.

Residential homebuilding helped the construction industry add 51,000 jobs last month. Active listings for homes in the U.S. have reached an all-time low while home prices climbed to record levels. In November, spending on new single-family homes was up 18 percent year-over-year and single-family housing starts reached levels not seen since 2007.

“The lack of inventory is the biggest constraint to further growth in home sales this year,” said Mike Fratantoni, chief economist of the Mortgage Bankers Association. “More workers in the sector should support the faster pace of housing construction the market needs,” he said.

A national shortage of available homes predating the pandemic has drawn the attention of investors, who are building new homes en masse to rent.

Warehousing and storage facilities added 8,200 jobs last month. About 5,000 jobs were gained by rental and leasing services providers.

Job gains in November were stronger than previously estimated. The economy added 336,000 jobs that month instead of the 245,000 first reported.

But these numbers pale in comparison to the 22 million jobs lost in March and April of last year. While 12 million have been recovered, overall employment remained 9.8 million below February’s level.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotelsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC and Donald Trump (Getty; Trump Hotels)

    JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel

    JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel
    Retail rents in Manhattan hit new lows at the end of 2020, but prices have been dropping steadily for the past five years. (Getty; iStock)

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows
    Savanna's Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with 1825 Park Avenue (Savanna; Google Maps)

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M
    A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
    341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump
    Macy’s at Sangertown Square in New Hartford (Google Maps)

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months
    From left: 1 Park Avenue, 55 Water Street, 250 Broadway (Photos via Wikipedia, Google Maps, Eastern Consolidated)

    Manhattan office availability hits record high

    Manhattan office availability hits record high
    Hilton Hotel in Times Square (Google Maps)

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.