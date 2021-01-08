Embattled developer RedSky Capital has transferred ownership of a portfolio of Williamsburg retail properties in a deal valuing them at $145 million.

The company, headed by Benjamin Bernstein and Benjamin Stokes, handed over ownership of the 14 properties near North 6th Street and Bedford Avenue to Chicago-based investor L3 Capital, property records filed with the city Friday show.

The LLC that acquired the properties indicates the investor was a mezzanine lender on the portfolio.

Neither RedSky nor L3 could be immediately reached for comment.

The properties are 92, 102, 108, 110, 112, 124 and 134 North 6th Street; and 132, 184, 186, 188, 190, 192 and 204 Bedford Avenue. Tenants include retailers like Vans and Warby Parker.

The portfolio doesn’t include RedSky’s highest-profile retail properties, anchored by the Apple store a few blocks away at 247 Bedford Avenue.

RedSky ran into trouble in 2019 when its partner JZ Capital Partners realized it would need to take a large writedown on its overvalued portfolio.

L3 Capital, meanwhile, is doubling down on the Williamsburg retail scene. The company already owns a portfolio of properties on nearby Wythe Avenue, North 7th Street and Kent Avenue.