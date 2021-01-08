Open Menu

RedSky hands over Williamsburg retail portfolio valued at $145M

LLC indicates new owner L3 Capital was mezzanine lender on properties

New York /
Jan.January 08, 2021 05:21 PM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
RedSky Principal Benjamin Bernstein and a section of the prooperties along N6th in Williamsburg. (RedSky)

RedSky Principal Benjamin Bernstein and a section of the prooperties along N6th in Williamsburg. (RedSky)

 

Embattled developer RedSky Capital has transferred ownership of a portfolio of Williamsburg retail properties in a deal valuing them at $145 million.

The company, headed by Benjamin Bernstein and Benjamin Stokes, handed over ownership of the 14 properties near North 6th Street and Bedford Avenue to Chicago-based investor L3 Capital, property records filed with the city Friday show.

The LLC that acquired the properties indicates the investor was a mezzanine lender on the portfolio.

Neither RedSky nor L3 could be immediately reached for comment.

The properties are 92, 102, 108, 110, 112, 124 and 134 North 6th Street; and 132, 184, 186, 188, 190, 192 and 204 Bedford Avenue. Tenants include retailers like Vans and Warby Parker.

The portfolio doesn’t include RedSky’s highest-profile retail properties, anchored by the Apple store a few blocks away at 247 Bedford Avenue.

RedSky ran into trouble in 2019 when its partner JZ Capital Partners realized it would need to take a large writedown on its overvalued portfolio.

L3 Capital, meanwhile, is doubling down on the Williamsburg retail scene. The company already owns a portfolio of properties on nearby Wythe Avenue, North 7th Street and Kent Avenue.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRedSky CapitalRetail Real EstateWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC and Donald Trump (Getty; Trump Hotels)

    JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel

    JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel
    (iStock)

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December
    Retail rents in Manhattan hit new lows at the end of 2020, but prices have been dropping steadily for the past five years. (Getty; iStock)

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows
    Laurent Morali and Charles Kushner (iStock)

    Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects

    Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects
    Savanna's Christopher Schlank and Nicholas Bienstock with 1825 Park Avenue (Savanna; Google Maps)

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M

    Savanna looks to sell Harlem office building for $75M
    A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem

    Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
    341 Ninth Avenue, 55 Water Street and 1440 Broadway are 3 of the largest post-Covid sublease availabilities. (Google Maps, 55 Water, 1440 Broadway)

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump

    Manhattan sublease space at record high after 47% jump
    Macy’s at Sangertown Square in New Hartford (Google Maps)

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months

    Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.