Open Menu

Wells Fargo sells Penn Plaza hotel leasehold mortgage for $51M

Bank had acquired 239-key Marriott asset in lieu of foreclosure

New York /
Jan.January 08, 2021 12:40 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
325 West 33rd Street and Magna Hospitality CEO Robert Indeglia (Google Maps; Magna Hospitality)

325 West 33rd Street and Magna Hospitality CEO Robert Indeglia (Google Maps; Magna Hospitality)

Banks want to lend money to hotels, not own them. So some folks at Wells Fargo probably popped a little bubbly this week.

Wells Fargo sold a $51 million senior leasehold mortgage secured by a Marriott in Manhattan’s Pennsylvania Plaza, and lent $30 million to help the buyer take it off the bank’s hands.

Magna Hospitality paid a little less than $57.4 million to buy the $51 million senior loan and assume control of the 239-key Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites at 325 West 33rd Street, Commercial Observer reported.

Read more

Wells Fargo had recently acquired the asset in a deed-in-lieu-of-foreclosure proceeding with the mezzanine lender and the previous owner, Hawaii-based The Shidler Group. The transaction closed in early December.

Shidler acquired the property in 2014 for a much loftier sum, paying just over $135 million for the 22-story hotel, which boasts views of the Hudson River, a rooftop bar and a gym. Shidler subsequently separated the ground lease interest from the fee-simple interest in the hotel, according to the publication.

A deluxe king room at the Penn Plaza Marriott now asks $89 a night, according to Expedia. The New York City’s tourism agency forecast that it may take four years for tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels, dampening the outlook for the battered hospitality industry.

One of the nation’s largest hospitality real estate investment trusts, Ashford Hospitality Trust, said it would seek bankruptcy protection this year if it does not receive new financing. About a week later, Ashford received a $350 million lifeline from Oaktree Capital — but with high interest rates and fees that could bring the total payback cost to nearly $600 million.

[CO] — Georgia Kromrei




     
     
     
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Hotel MarketManhattanMarriott

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Retail rents in Manhattan hit new lows at the end of 2020, but prices have been dropping steadily for the past five years. (Getty; iStock)

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows
    Carmine’s battles landlord over unpaid rent. (Getty, Carmine's)

    Carmine’s in Times Square sues landlord to stave off eviction

    Carmine’s in Times Square sues landlord to stave off eviction
    One New York Plaza, One Madison Avenue and 605 Third Avenue top the list of largest real estate loans. (Brookfield, Wikimedia Commons, Fisher Brothers)

    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in December

    These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in December
    From left: 1 Park Avenue, 55 Water Street, 250 Broadway (Photos via Wikipedia, Google Maps, Eastern Consolidated)

    Manhattan office availability hits record high

    Manhattan office availability hits record high
    Hilton Hotel in Times Square (Google Maps)

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”

    Hilton Times Square owner: “Take my hotel, please”
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick (Getty; Google Maps)

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse

    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick sell West Village townhouse
    Condo sales over $5 million surged in Manhattan in the final quarter of 2020 (iStock)

    Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons

    Manhattan’s condos get year-end sales boost as inventory balloons
    Vornado Realty Trust's deal with Facebook leads the list. (Getty, Wikimedia Commons)

    NYC’s 10 most valuable office leases of 2020

    NYC’s 10 most valuable office leases of 2020
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.