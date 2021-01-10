Open Menu

“Fortnite” game developer will convert mall into massive HQ

Epic Games agreed to buy nearly 1M sf North Carolina complex

National Weekend Edition /
Jan.January 10, 2021 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Cary Towne Center in North Carolina and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney (Google Maps; Getty)

Cary Towne Center in North Carolina and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney (Google Maps; Getty)

Epic Games, best known for developing the hit game “Fortnite,” is buying a mall in North Carolina with plans to convert it into a new headquarters.

The company has agreed to buy the 980,000-square-foot Cary Towne Center for $95 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. The mall is located in Cary, where the company is currently based.
Epic Games plans to open its new headquarters in 2024. It will be about four times as large as the company’s current headquarters.

The seller is Turnbridge Equities and Denali Properties, which purchased the property in January 2019, with plans to redevelop it into a mixed-use space with residential, office, retail, and hotel square footage.
Such conversions have been popular in recent years across the country as a way to turn struggling and aging malls into money makers.

Around the same time that Turnbridge and Denali bought the Cary Towne Center, Google announced it would lease the entirety of the former Westside Pavilion mall in Los Angeles, which Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich are converting into offices.

Some industry pros have said the pandemic will make mall conversions increasingly prevalent.

Epic Games did not reveal details about its new office complex, but said it has no plans to create an e-sports arena, as some companies have done. Epic Games is also considering space open to the community.

The company also has offices in Seattle, and abroad in Berlin, London and elsewhere. China-based conglomerate Tencent owns a 48.4 percent stake. [WSJ] ­— Dennis Lynch 

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Retail Real Estateshopping malls

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
RedSky Principal Benjamin Bernstein and a section of the prooperties along N6th in Williamsburg. (RedSky)

RedSky hands over Williamsburg retail portfolio valued at $145M

RedSky hands over Williamsburg retail portfolio valued at $145M
Retail rents in Manhattan hit new lows at the end of 2020, but prices have been dropping steadily for the past five years. (Getty; iStock)

Manhattan retail rents hit new lows

Manhattan retail rents hit new lows
Laurent Morali and Charles Kushner (iStock)

Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects

Kushner buying sites near Delray Beach, Lake Worth for industrial and mixed-use projects
A rendering of 121 West 125th Street in Harlem (Photo via BRP Companies; Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem

Trader Joe’s is coming to Harlem
Macy’s at Sangertown Square in New Hartford (Google Maps)

Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months

Macy’s to close 4 tri-state locations in next few months
The “Raising The Bar Recovery Fund” will distribute a collective $3 million to eligible businesses across New York State. (iStock)

Struggling restaurants to get $5K lifeline from state

Struggling restaurants to get $5K lifeline from state
Photo Illustration of Urban Edge CEO Jeff Olson and Sunrise Mall in Massapequa, NY. (Getty, Urban Edge)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Long Island mall for $29.7M

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Long Island mall for $29.7M
Mayor Bill de Blasio (Getty, iStock, NY.Gov)

City extends little-used storefronts program through September

City extends little-used storefronts program through September
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.