Open Menu

70 restaurants sue Cuomo over “Kafkaesque nightmare” of regulations

State’s changing rules for dining violate civil rights, lawsuit alleges

New York /
Jan.January 11, 2021 01:36 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Restaurants argue Cuomo's restrictions are unconstitutional. (Getty)

Restaurants argue Cuomo’s restrictions are unconstitutional. (Getty)

 

Our Wicked Lady, which describes itself as a “bar for Brooklyn’s artist community,” has spent $10,000 retrofitting its business to comply with social distancing mandates since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The venue has kept its rooftop bar open for service, with masks and reservations required for patrons. It’s even launched a GoFundMe to try and stay in business.

Even so, the Bushwick venue has lost $445,000 in revenue since Mar. 15, around when the city and state forced restaurants to close down indoor dining, according to a new lawsuit. And it’s not alone.

Our Wicked Lady is one of 70 bars and restaurants named as plaintiffs in the complaint filed in federal court against Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The venues, many of which are located in north Brooklyn, allege that the state’s ever-changing restrictions for indoor and outdoor dining violate their civil rights.

Read more

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York, argues that the restrictions violate the Federal Civil Rights Act, as well as the Due Process and Equal Protection clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments. It also challenges the state’s concept of a “non-essential” business — restaurants and bars are included, but only for takeout and delivery — arguing that the designation is arbitrary and unconstitutional.

“No business should be considered ‘Non Essential’ if it affects the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of New Yorkers,” the complaint reads. “No business that is responsible for feeding and clothing the family members of its workers and owners, in such great numbers, can be justly labelled ‘Non Essential.’”

Other plaintiffs named in the lawsuit include the nightclub Baby’s All Right, event space Wonderville, and bars The Narrows, Heavy Woods and The Richardson.

The lawsuit also alleges that the guidelines for indoor and outdoor dining — which have changed many times over the course of the past 10 months — are a “Kafkaesque nightmare” that have compounded the hardship many of these venues face.

“Plaintiffs expended tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to do so, only to have the rules subsequently changed on them with new and even more arbitrary restrictions imposed,” the lawsuit reads. “This was done without taking into any consideration the costs incurred by the Plaintiffs or conducting a proceeding wherein the Plaintiffs could be heard with respect to their concerns.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, nor representatives for Cuomo responded to requests for comment.

Two similar lawsuits have been filed against Cuomo’s latest indoor dining ban. In both, lawyers argue that the executive order should be deemed unconstitutional.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoNYC RestaurantsReal Estate LawsuitsRetail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and 538 Johnson Avenue in Brooklyn (Credit: Google Maps and Getty Images)

    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law

    Landlords take another hit: Cuomo signs expanded Loft Law
    Governor Andrew Cuomo (Credit: Getty Images)

    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill

    Cuomo wants to exempt NYC from prevailing wage bill
    A rendering of Moorestown Mall (Courtesy of PREIT)

    Apartments, hotel to be added to Moorestown Mall

    Apartments, hotel to be added to Moorestown Mall
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with the High Line and the Moynihan Train Hall (Getty)

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall
    Gov. Cuomo wants to extend the commercial eviction ban through the spring. (Getty)

    Cuomo: Extend commercial eviction ban through the spring

    Cuomo: Extend commercial eviction ban through the spring
    (iStock)

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December

    Leisure and hospitality lost 500K jobs in December
    Retail rents in Manhattan hit new lows at the end of 2020, but prices have been dropping steadily for the past five years. (Getty; iStock)

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows

    Manhattan retail rents hit new lows
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.