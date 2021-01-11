Open Menu

New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall

Brookfield to fund part of the $60M price tag

New York /
Jan.January 11, 2021 09:45 AM
TRD Staff
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with the High Line and the Moynihan Train Hall (Getty)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with the High Line and the Moynihan Train Hall (Getty)

Another phase of the High Line is coming.

The elevated park, which runs along Manhattan’s Far West Side and through the Hudson Yards megaproject, will be expanded to connect the newly opened Moynihan Train Hall, the New York Times reported.

The new 1,200-foot pathway will link the final section of the High Line at West 30th Street and 10th Avenue to a pedestrian walkway at the Manhattan West megaproject, developed by Brookfield Properties, which abuts the new train hall.

Brookfield is expected to fund a third of the $60 million project, with the state responsible for another third. The remaining costs will be paid by nonprofit groups and other private organizations, officials said.

Read more

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told the publication that he believes the new link fits into the state’s larger plan to revitalize the Penn Station transit hub, which includes a new entrance for Penn Station on Seventh Avenue, and the new Moynihan complex, located within the James A. Farley Post Office Building. Early last year, the governor announced an ambitious plan to expand Penn Station by building another terminal on a full city block just south of the station.

“It’s clear that if the metropolitan area is going to grow, mass transit has to be better, safer, more pleasant, especially in this new world,” Cuomo said.

The High Line, which opened in 2009, was a catalyst for West Chelsea’s transformation from an industrial neighborhood into a high-end destination. Luxury condos have sprouted along the elevated park and between 2003 and 2011, property values near the park increased 103 percent, according to a 2012 study from the New York City Economic Development Corporation. [NYT] — Akiko Matsuda




