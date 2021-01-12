Airbnb says it will ban users from its platform if they are identified as being part of the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

The home-share company announced Monday that it would use law-enforcement sources and media reporting to identify people involved in the Jan. 6 rampage, which led to five deaths.

If anyone involved in criminal activity is found to have an Airbnb account, the company said it would “take action, which includes banning them from using Airbnb.”

The company said it was taking additional precautions in the lead up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, including reviewing reservations in the Washington, D.C. area, to restrict anyone who traveled there to storm the Capitol last week.

Given the sheer number of people involved in the January incursion, many of whom have not been identified, it will be difficult for Airbnb to ensure that its platform is free of everyone involved. The company said it already runs background checks on users in the U.S. and may run additional checks if new information comes to light. It also said it will cross check its information with D.C. police logs.

CNN reports that the company declined to comment on whether it had cancelled any D.C. reservations so far.