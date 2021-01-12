Open Menu

Banks, business partners cut Trump Org ties after Capitol attacks

Signature Bank called for President Trump’s resignation

National /
Jan.January 12, 2021 10:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
President Donald Trump (Getty)

President Donald Trump (Getty)

President Donald Trump’s family business is facing mounting challenges after last week’s violent attack in Washington, D.C., as banks, business partners and political allies seek to distance themselves from the president.

New York City said it is “reviewing whether legal grounds exist” to exit its business deals with the Trump Organization, the Washington Post reported. The Trump name is on the carousel and two ice-skating rinks in Central Park, as well as the Ferry Point golf course in the Bronx.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is reviewing its business relationships after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Trump Organization removed the president’s name from the two ice-skating rinks in 2019, though it did not provide an explanation for the change.

The fallout from Wednesday’s mob attack is also affecting Trump personally: Signature Bank said on Monday that it would close Trump’s personal bank accounts, which held about $5.3 million, the New York Times reported. In a statement, the bank also called for Trump’s resignation.

Trump Organization also faces pressure from its longtime lender Deutsche Bank, which has said it will not do business with the president in the future. The lender holds about $340 million of the firm’s debt.

In the wake of last week’s attack, the e-commerce company Shopify shut down online stores tied to the president. On Sunday, PGA of America said it would not allow the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

The commercial brokerage JLL also dropped its involvement to sell Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel, although it was not clear if that was connected to the events in D.C.

Day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization were handed over to his sons Donald Jr. and Eric in 2016, after Donald Trump was ushered into the Oval Office. Since then, the company has mostly been focused on selling its assets.

In addition to the financial fallout, the company also faces an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who is probing Trump and his company for potential crimes. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting a civil investigation into Trump’s business, exploring whether it overvalued its assets to secure financing and tax breaks.

[Washington Post, NYT— Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Donald TrumpManhattantrump organization

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory

Make Greenland Great Again? Trump wants to buy Arctic territory
Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month

Hamptons’ priciest summer rental to host MAGA extravaganza next month
From left: Sen. Roger Marshall, Sen. Josh Hawley, Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Ted Cruz and Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (Getty, iStock)

National Association of Realtors among biggest donors to “sedition caucus”

National Association of Realtors among biggest donors to “sedition caucus”
109 East 79th Street and 1010 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again

Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again
Hellcat Annie’s and Scruffy Duffy’s at 637-639 10th Avenue (Google Maps)

Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin

Hell’s Kitchen bar owner wants to sell for Bitcoin
From left: Donald Trump, Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon and Marriott CEO Arne Sorensen (Getty)

Banks join Marriott in halting political contributions after Capitol riot

Banks join Marriott in halting political contributions after Capitol riot
JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich, Trump International Hotel in Washington DC and Donald Trump (Getty; Trump Hotels)

JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel

JLL backs out of selling Trump’s DC hotel
325 West 33rd Street and Magna Hospitality CEO Robert Indeglia (Google Maps; Magna Hospitality)

Wells Fargo sells Penn Plaza hotel leasehold mortgage for $51M

Wells Fargo sells Penn Plaza hotel leasehold mortgage for $51M
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.