Open Menu

Flooding caused by climate change leads to mounting real estate costs

US has seen $75B in flood damage from intense rainfall over three decades

National /
Jan.January 12, 2021 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty, iStock)

(Getty, iStock)

As intense rainfall and flooding has increased because of climate change, so too has the financial fallout from the ensuing property damage, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by Stanford University, found that over the past 30 years, flooding caused by climate change — which researchers determined by looking at historical precipitation data, and intensifying rainfall in recent decades — has cost the U.S. about $75 billion over the past three decades, CNBC reported.

The losses from extreme rains make up about 33 percent of the total $199 billion costs from flooding in the U.S. between 1988 and 2017, the report found.

Last year, damage caused by hurricanes, wildfires and flood totaled $210 billion, according to the reinsurance company Munich Re. The six most expensive natural disasters happened in the U.S.

The study highlights the cost of flooding to homeowners, developers, banks and insurers, many of whom are on the hook when intense rainfall damages their property or properties they insure. According to First Street Foundation, there are about 14 million properties that are at risk of flood damage across the country.

But many homeowners do not have flood insurance since the maps that insurers use are often outdated and do not factor in climate change and intense rainfall, according to CNBC.

Rising flood costs have also led to an uptick in insurance premiums in coastal markets. [CNBC] — Keith Larsen

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Climate ChangeinsuranceReal Estate Finance

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease

Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case

Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
Mickey Rabina and 520 Fifth Ave. (Rabina, Ceruzzi Properties)

Rabina files plans for 70-story tower at beleaguered Fifth Ave site

Rabina files plans for 70-story tower at beleaguered Fifth Ave site
One New York Plaza, One Madison Avenue and 605 Third Avenue top the list of largest real estate loans. (Brookfield, Wikimedia Commons, Fisher Brothers)

These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in December

These were the largest Manhattan real estate loans in December
Ziel Feldman and renderings of the West Chelsea property. (The Xi)

HFZ is behind on $160M in payments at the XI: lender

HFZ is behind on $160M in payments at the XI: lender
Delshah Capital's Michael Shah and 30 Morningside Drive (Photos via Delshah; 30 Morningside Drive)

Delshah closes on $180M refi for Morningside rental project

Delshah closes on $180M refi for Morningside rental project
Oaktree Capital Management CEO Jay Wintrob and Ashford Trust CEO Rob Hays (iStock)

Die another day: Ashford gets $350M to survive pandemic

Die another day: Ashford gets $350M to survive pandemic
Gotham Organization CEO David Picket and a rendering of the Broome Street Development complex (Gotham; Community at Broome)

Lower East Side affordable complex lands $162M construction loan

Lower East Side affordable complex lands $162M construction loan
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.