Open Menu

Inside the $1.6B Moynihan Train Hall redevelopment

A tour of the converted Farley Post Office building with SOM’s Jon Cicconi

New York /
Jan.January 12, 2021 08:30 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

It took nearly three decades for the Moynihan Train Hall transformation to reach its destination.

The successful conversion of the massive Farley Post Office building on Eighth Avenue into a modern train station was overshadowed by the pandemic, which has decimated train ridership. But the newly opened 255,000-square-foot hall just west of Penn Station has already brought mask-wearing Instagrammers and others, all eager to wander through the skylit space and art-filled interior.

The original Pennsylvania Station — revered for its high-vaulted ceiling and pink granite — was demolished in 1963 to make way for Madison Square Garden. Since then, Penn Station has been an objectively terrible experience for the 600,000 daily travelers (pre-pandemic) trying to find their way through the dizzying transit corridor, crammed beneath an arena.

That, unfortunately, will continue for subway and NJ Transit riders. The new train hall will only serve Amtrak and Long Island Rail Road passengers.

The $1.6 billion Moynihan Train Hall could not be more different from its counterpart across the street. The project was the result of a public-private partnership between the state and an initial joint venture with Vornado Realty Trust, Related Companies and Skanska. SOM Architects took the lead on the train hall design. Plans for the new hall were first championed nearly 30 years ago by the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan of New York.

Facebook has already leased the entire 730,000 square feet of office space being created at the former post office.

“There is no recreating the original Penn Station. That was a masterwork and of a different time and era,” SOM senior design architect Jon Cicconi said during a tour of the new train hall last week. “Really, we just wanted to restore a sense of grandeur and dignity to the train travel experience in the city.”

The design team sought to mirror some defining features of the original Penn Station, most notably the glass skylights and vaulted ceilings, Cicconi said.

The skylights create a sense of space and were originally installed in the building in the early 1900s, but were covered up during World War II. The new train hall also uses original steel beams and the existing tracks that sat at the bottom of the building.

In another tribute to classic train stations, Moynihan uses Tennessee Quaker marble like the stone at Grand Central Station and in the original post office, Cicconi said.

Proponents of the station believe it’s a step in the right direction, one that could lead to the redevelopment of Penn Station as it creates some breathing room there.

Five years ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration put out a request to reinvent Penn Station. One of the options includes removing Madison Square Garden’s theater. Last year, the governor unveiled a plan to acquire a full city block south of Penn Station and to build another terminal.

But Cuomo has not proposed moving the sports arena, which advocates say would allow for a full and proper renovation of Penn Station. The City Council extended the Garden’s permit only 10 years, until 2023, to allow for that possibility.

Cuomo now says the High Line, which runs along the Far West Side and through Hudson Yards, will get a new spur to connect to Moynihan Train Hall.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Andrew CuomoMoynihan Stationpenn stationVideoVornado Realty Trust

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator James Skoufis (Credit: Getty Images, NY Senate)

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore

    Owners of some residential properties can’t hide behind LLCs anymore
    Vornado's Steve Roth and 220 Central Park South (Credit: Getty Images, iStock)

    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS

    Free and clear: Vornado pays off debt at 220 CPS
    Vornado chairman and CEO Steven Roth, and 608 Fifth Avenue (Credit: Getty Images)

    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call

    “Negative surprises”: Vornado execs talk retail struggles on Q2 earnings call
    Cuomo called for the conversion of vacant commercial space to affordable housing. (Getty)

    Cuomo pushes for commercial-to-resi conversions

    Cuomo pushes for commercial-to-resi conversions
    Restaurants argue Cuomo's restrictions are unconstitutional. (Getty)

    70 restaurants sue Cuomo over “Kafkaesque nightmare” of regulations

    70 restaurants sue Cuomo over “Kafkaesque nightmare” of regulations
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Brookfield’s Brian Kingston with the High Line and the Moynihan Train Hall (Getty)

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall

    New High Line section will connect to Moynihan Train Hall
    Gov. Cuomo wants to extend the commercial eviction ban through the spring. (Getty)

    Cuomo: Extend commercial eviction ban through the spring

    Cuomo: Extend commercial eviction ban through the spring
    Gov. Andrew Cuomo (Getty)

    Evolving outdoor dining regulations leave restaurants in the cold

    Evolving outdoor dining regulations leave restaurants in the cold
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.