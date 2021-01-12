Open Menu

Vacasa hires new CFO to lead “next stage of growth”

Jamie Cohen oversaw ANGI Homeservices’ IPO in 2017

National /
Jan.January 12, 2021 12:15 PM
By E.B. Solomont
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jamie Cohen and Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts (Photos via Vacasa; Bussiness Wire)

Jamie Cohen and Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts (Photos via Vacasa; Bussiness Wire)

Vacation rental startup Vacasa has hired a new CFO with IPO experience, as the company lays the groundwork for a post-Covid recovery.

The company said Tuesday that it hired Jamie Cohen, the former chief financial officer of ANGI Homeservices, to join the executive team during its “next stage of growth.” Cohen will assume the role in March.

She replaces Jim Grube, who left Vacasa in November after about a year on the job.

While weathering a volatile year for the hospitality industry, Vacasa’s C-suite has undergone dramatic changes.

Matt Roberts, former chief executive of OpenTable, replaced founder Eric Breon as CEO in February 2020. Mike Dodson, another OpenTable exec, joined as chief revenue officer a month later.

At ANGI, Cohen helped grow revenue from $200 million to $1.4 billion, Vacasa said in a statement. As the company’s CFO, she oversaw the merger of HomeAdvisor with Angie’s List, which created ANGI Homeservices. The company went public in 2017.

Based in Portland, Oregon, Vacasa manages short-term rentals on behalf of owners. Since 2009, it has raised $634 million, according to Crunchbase.

It gained unicorn status in 2019, when it raised $319 million from Silver Lake. The private equity firm, which bought stakes in Airbnb and Expedia last year, invested another $108 million in Vacasa in June.

Vacasa manages 23,000 homes on behalf of owners, charging between 20 percent and 40 percent commission per rental.

In the statement, Vacasa cited “pent-up demand for vacation rentals.” In the first week of January, it notched its two highest days for reservations since July. The seven-day booking average is 50 percent higher than December.




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Airbnbshort term rentalsVacasa

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)

    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings

    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)

    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city

    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)

    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?

    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    From left: Sanjay Banker, Francis Davidson, Satyen Pandya and Christian Hempell (LinkedIn; Skift; Sonder)

    VC-backed Sonder beefs up executive suite

    VC-backed Sonder beefs up executive suite
    Photo illustration of 27112 Malibu Cove Colony Drive in Malibu (Photos via Realtor)

    Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway

    Staycationers sue luxury rental service for “abysmal” Malibu getaway
    Warburg Realty's Clelia Warburg, Breather's Brian Murphy and InstaClosing's Peter Zinkovetsky (iStock)

    Proptech’s winners and losers in 2020

    Proptech’s winners and losers in 2020
    1214 Dean Street in Brooklyn (Google Maps)

    Brooklyn landlords sued by city for “illegal” Airbnbs

    Brooklyn landlords sued by city for “illegal” Airbnbs
    The Real Deal's E.B. Solomont

    Brian Chesky reacts to IPO pop, a distressed-home platform nabs $36M

    Brian Chesky reacts to IPO pop, a distressed-home platform nabs $36M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.