Another former Massey Knakal broker is getting back together with the gang.

Brock Emmetsberger, who was let go from JLL in the fall amid a round of belt-tightening, has joined Paul Massey’s B6 Real Estate Advisors, the company told The Real Deal.

Emmetsberger is a veteran of Massey’s previous firm, Massey Knakal Realty Services. The B6 CEO cited his close ties with the broker and his track record — particularly in the Chelsea and Greenwich Village markets — as reasons for bringing him on board.

“He brings an immense amount of knowledge and experience to our firm,” Massey said.

Over the course of his 17-year career, Emmetsberger has brokered $1.7 billion worth of deals. Massey said he works on roughly 20 percent of the transactions in Chelsea.

At B6, Emmetsberger is reuniting with his colleague Tom Gammino, who joined the company in December after being let go from JLL in the same round of layoffs in October.

Massey and his former partner, Bob Knakal, sold their eponymous firm to Cushman & Wakefield in 2014. When Massey and Knakal left Cushman in 2018, their brokers essentially split into two camps, with one group following Knakal to join the team he built at JLL and the other going with Massey to work at B6.

Both JLL and B6 reduced staff earlier this year as Covid-19 upended the commercial real estate market. JLL laid off about two dozen people in its New York City office earlier this year, and later let go of several i-sales brokers, including Emmetsberger. B6 also cut staff in the spring, though it was not clear at the time how many people were let go.