Open Menu

Related closes Vessel after third suicide

Developer plans to implement preventive measures at 150-foot-tall attraction

New York /
Jan.January 13, 2021 12:35 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Vessel at Hudson Yards (Getty)

The Vessel at Hudson Yards (Getty)

Related Companies has closed the Vessel, the Thomas Heatherwick-designed sculpture at the Hudson Yards megaproject, after a third person committed suicide by jumping from the structure.

The developer is working with suicide prevention experts in an effort to stop such events happening in the future, the New York Times reported. In the meantime, the attraction will be “temporarily closed,” a Related spokesperson said.

On Monday, a 21-year-old man leapt to his death from the structure. His was the third suicide at the Vessel since it opened nearly two years ago, following the deaths of a 19-year-old man last February, and a 24-year-old woman on Dec. 22.

Heatherwick’s sculpture, which reportedly cost about $200 million, is a series of 154 interconnected staircases and 80 platforms, and stands about 150 feet tall. There are Plexiglass barriers on either side of the stairs that lead to the top of the structure, but they only reach about chest height at their tallest points.

Lowell Kern, the chair of Manhattan Community Board 4, told the Times that the group would like to see the height of those barriers increased to prevent future deaths.

“That’s the only thing that’s going to work,” he said. Related has indicated it will run any new preventative measures by the community board before they are implemented, according to Kern.

Other landmarks have implemented such measures in an effort to prevent people from taking their own lives. The Empire State Building has a suicide prevention barrier around its observation deck. At the George Washington Bridge, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey installed an 11-foot fence, along with netting.

A similar measure is planned for the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island, though its implementation has been delayed, to the dismay of lawmakers who want the fencing erected immediately.

Those who are having thoughts of suicide are encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or contact the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.

[NYT] — Amy Plitt




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Architecture & DesignHudson YardsRelated Cos.

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)

    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys

    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    The Observation Deck at Hudson Yards (Credit: Adam Pogoff)

    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere

    Views from 1,100 feet: A tour of Related’s “the edge,” the tallest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)

    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report

    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    The Water Island home on Atlantic Ocean Walk (Photos via Vinnie Petrarca Real Estate)

    Fire Island beach house designed by Paul Rudolph hits market

    Fire Island beach house designed by Paul Rudolph hits market
    75 Linden Street is one of the houses being retrofitted with eco-friendly designs in Brooklyn. (Getty, Google Maps)

    Bushwick retrofit project provides blueprint for greening buildings

    Bushwick retrofit project provides blueprint for greening buildings
    David Boies and 55 Hudson Yards (Getty, Google Maps)

    Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space

    Boies Schiller seeks to shed Hudson Yards office space
    Neiman Marcus at Hudson Yards and Geoffroy van Raemdonck (Getty)

    Neiman Marcus exits bankruptcy $4B lighter

    Neiman Marcus exits bankruptcy $4B lighter
    Barclays CEO Jes Staley and Hudson Yards (Getty)

    Barclays eyes big move to Hudson Yards

    Barclays eyes big move to Hudson Yards
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.