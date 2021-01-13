Open Menu

Sustainable housing is focus of Damien Dwin’s social justice effort

Morgan Stanley backs new investment fund with $100M

National /
Jan.January 13, 2021 09:10 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Damien Dwin of Lafayette Square Holding (Photos via Lafayette; iStock)

Damien Dwin of Lafayette Square Holding (Photos via Lafayette; iStock)

Private-credit entrepreneur Damien Dwin has scored a pile of cash from Wall Street for his new social justice–driven investment firm, Lafayette Square Holding.

Morgan Stanley just became the effort’s largest backer, providing $100 million of financing that will help the firm expand from 17 employees to 65 by next year, according to Bloomberg.

The minority-owned Lafayette — named after the square that President Donald Trump cleared of police–brutality protesters for a photo op last year — will focus on flexible capital investments in sustainable housing and small businesses. It launched late last year.

Read more

Dwin, who co-founded private credit firm Brightwood Capital Advisors and has worked at Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., will serve as chief executive officer.

“The onset of the pandemic and social unrest has elevated ESG in the conversation, and it is my hope and expectation that we will move from rhetoric to action,” Dwin told Bloomberg, referring to environmental, social and corporate governance. “This is personal and professional.”

Sustainable housing, loosely defined, is designed to be eco-friendly and affordable.

[Bloomberg] — Sasha Jones




    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    InvestmentReal Estate InvestmentResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mortgage applications reach pandemic peak

    Mortgage applications reach pandemic peak

    Mortgage applications reach pandemic peak
    8 Montague Terrace (inset) (Photos via iStock; VHT Studios)

    What Brooklyn’s record $25.5M sale means for borough’s resi market

    What Brooklyn’s record $25.5M sale means for borough’s resi market
    From left: Lionheart's Ophir Sternberg, Fifth Wall's Brendan Wallace, Chamath Palihapitiya, Supernova Partners' Spencer Rascoff and Proptech Acquisition II's Tom Hennessy (Getty, LinkedIn, iStock)

    These blank-check firms are courting proptech deals

    These blank-check firms are courting proptech deals
    429 Kent Ave in Williamsburg and 245 President Street in Carroll Gardens (Photos via StreetEasy; Google Maps)

    Brooklyn luxury contracts dip in first week of 2021

    Brooklyn luxury contracts dip in first week of 2021
    109 East 79th Street and 1010 Park Avenue (Google Maps)

    Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again

    Upper East Side trophy property tops luxury deals — again
    Tom Ford's Cerro Pelon Ranch. (Getty, Kevin Bobolsky Group)

    Tom Ford sells Tadao Ando-designed estate in New Mexico

    Tom Ford sells Tadao Ando-designed estate in New Mexico
    Extell CEO Gary Barnett pictured with One57. (Extell, One57)

    One57 condo sells at record 51% loss

    One57 condo sells at record 51% loss
    Libby Andrews (Photo via @properties)

    @properties agent fired after “storming” US Capitol

    @properties agent fired after “storming” US Capitol
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.